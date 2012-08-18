 Skip to main content
Redskins Switch Starters Across The Board

Aug 18, 2012 at 11:58 AM
Hankerson_Warmup.jpg


Redskins coaches are switching things up again this week, starting some of the same reserves and making an unexpected move on defense.

None of the players on the 90-man roster are designated inactive during the preseason, so all players are technically available tonight.

Lorenzo Alexander will start in place of London Fletcher at inside linebacker, the first big test for Alexander at his new position.  Fletcher has been rested in practices recently, but no injury or concern has been disclosed.

Leonard Hankerson makes his second start of the preseason in place of top receiver Santana Moss.  Moss has practiced without limitation, but Hankerson needs the repetitions after last season's labrum tear.

As expected, Maurice Hurt starts in place of injured left guard Kory Lichtensteiger, who is still recovering from an arthroscopic procedure on his knee.

On the other side, rookie Adam Gettis gets his second start at right guard in place of veteran Chris Chester.  Head coach Mike Shanahan reported during the week that he would need to see significant progress and health from Chester, so this is likely a precautionary move to hold him back. 

As expected, Tyler Polumbus will start at right tackle in place of injured starter Jammal Brown.

Veteran tight end Chris Cooley will make the start at fullback again tonight, in place of starter Darrel Young.  Cooley could also see action at tight end, and Young is expected to action next week vs. the Colts.

The Redskins start another rookie tonight in Alfred Morris at the running back positions, getting the nod over Evan Royster.  Tim Hightower and Roy Helu Jr. have been all but ruled out tonight, creating opportunity for Morris against the Bears' starting defense.

On special teams, kicker Neil Rackers gets the nod in place of incumbent Graham Gano.  Gano started last week against the Bills, but got only two opportunities in a low-scoring game.

On the other side of the field, former Redskins quarterback Jason Campbell is expected to see significant time behind Jay Cutler for the Bears.

