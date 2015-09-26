Redskins Take In College Football Saturday

RELATED LINK:--Kevin Durant Visits New York To Cheer On The Redskins
For more from the team, including exclusive videos, photos and written content, be sure to “like” the Redskins’ Official Facebook page.
With the Redskins playing on Thursday night this week, they've had a chance to watch and root on their alma maters this Saturday with the weekend off.
Some, like rookie guard Arie Kouandjio of Alabama, have been able to see their team's in person:
"First Bama game in the stands. Who better to be with for such an occasion. Loving this!" Kouandjio captioned the photo. Alabama, by the way, ranked 12th in the national, is home to Louisiana-Monoroe.
Others like Kirk Cousins and Trenton Robinson – both from Michigan State – watched their team from afar on TV:
And then Brandon Scherff and Pierre Garçon recalled their days shining on Saturdays:
.
.
.