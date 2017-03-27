Redskins Take Part In Washington Football Legends Scholarship Gala

Williams hosted the event, along with James "Shack" Harris, co-founder of the Shack Harris & Doug Williams Foundation and Thomas Moorehead, co-founder of The Joyce & Thomas Moorehead Foundation. The Gala helped to raise money to support local charities and give scholarships to several hard-working and deserving students.

In addition, six individuals were honored due to their great contributions to the sport of football and the greater Washington, D.C., area. Among the honorees was former Redskins cornerback and Pro Football Hall of Famer Darrell Green, who was given the Bobby Mitchell Champion of the Gridiron Award.

Over the years, the Gala has grown in size and magnitude, thanks in part to Williams' dedication to making his community the best it can be, starting with its young people.

"I think the most important thing is the fact that we help afford scholarships for some of the kids in this area," Williams said. "I think when you do that people really love knowing that you are helping young individuals go to college, attain a degree and you continue to do it. We also help individuals in the neighborhood who have had some tragedies; just all those feel good stories. I think that is the most important thing."

Harris and Williams have known each other for well over four decades, dating back to their respective times at Grambling State University and in the NFL. They both had historic runs in the professional ranks, as Harris was the first black quarterback to lead a team to the playoffs, and Williams was the first black quarterback to start in a Super Bowl and be named Super Bowl MVP.

With a powerhouse tandem like Harris and Williams, it was only a matter of time before they collaborated on an effort like the Shack Harris & Doug Williams Foundation, which was founded in 2005. Since then, the Foundation has reached out and supported economically and physically challenged youth, after-school initiatives, leadership development, mentoring programs and other educational initiatives.