Redskins Uniform Number Updates For 2017 Offseason

Linebacker Zach Brown (No. 56):After four seasons as No. 55 for the Tennessee Titans and one season as No. 53 for the Buffalo Bills, Brown has been assigned No. 56 for the Redskins. LaVar Arrington – one of the 80 Greatest Redskins – wore No. 56 during his six seasons in Washington. * **Offensive Lineman John Kling (No. 69):Both Kling and defensive lineman A.J. Francis are currently assigned No. 69. Duplicate numbers are common during the offseason when the roster expands to 90 players. * Wide Receiver Brian Quick (No. 83):Quick will continue to wear No. 83, the same number he wore during his first five NFL seasons with the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams. * Defensive Lineman Stacy McGee (No. 92):McGee will continue to wear No. 92, the same number he wore during his first four NFL seasons with the Oakland Raiders. Defensive lineman Chris Baker – who signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the offseason -- wore No. 92 from 2011-15. * Defensive Lineman Terrell McClain (No. 97): Like Jason Hatcher when he signed with the Redskins in 2014 after a stint with the Dallas Cowboys and wore No. 97 in Washington, McClain is doing the exact same thing.