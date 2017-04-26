Redskins Uniform Number Updates For 2017 Offseason

Eight returning Redskins players have changed their numbers for the upcoming season and the team's 2017 free agent class has also been assigned their numbers as well.
Heading into the 2017 season, several veteran Washington Redskins players have been assigned new numbers including quarterback Colt McCoy, running back Rob Kelley and cornerback Jonathan Allen.
Additionally, the team's free agent signings and those who were acquired under Reserve/Future contracts have also been assigned new numbers.
Before we dive into all of the changes, note that additional number switches happen throughout the offseason and into the regular season once the active roster has been solidified.
Veteran Number Changes
- Wide Receiver Kendal Thompson (No. 87 to No. 10): Signed one day prior to the start of training camp last year, Thompson was assigned No. 87. He wore the number throughout last year as a season-long member of the practice squad. Now he's going to No. 10.
- Quarterback Colt McCoy (No. 16 to No. 12): After three seasons wearing No. 16 for the Redskins, McCoy is going back to the number he wore during a prolific college career at the University of Texas. McCoy also wore No. 12 during his three seasons with the Cleveland Browns from 2010-12.
- Running Back Robert Kelley (No. 32 to No. 20): When Kelley was first signed by the Redskins last spring as a college free agent, he was assigned No. 22. After a strong preseason performance garnered him a spot on the active roster, Kelley switched to No. 32 as safety Deshazor Everett remained at No. 22. The first player in franchise history to wear No. 20 was Pro Football Hall of Famer Cliff Battles.
- Cornerback Kendall Fuller (No. 38 to No. 29): After a year with No. 38, Fuller has switched to No. 29. He joins Josh Norman (No. 24) and Bashaud Breeland (No. 26) as the cornerbacks on the roster wearing Nos. in the 20's.
- **Safety S
Check out these photos of Terrelle Pryor.
u'a Cravens (No. 36 to No. 30):Just like his full-time switch to safety from linebacker in 2017, Cravens will also be wearing a new number entering his second NFL campaign. Cravens hinted at the possibility on Twitter last month after D.J. Swearinger – who has been wearing No. 36 back to his high school days – was signed. * *Defensive Back Shak Randolph (No. 46 to No. 38): *Randolph spent the final month of the 2016 season on Washington's practice squad. * *Safety Josh Evans (No. 45 to No. 39):A mid-season signing for the Redskins in 2016, Evans was assigned No. 45. Now he will wear No. 39. * Tight End Wes Saxton (No.83 to No. 82):* Saxton – a member of the practice squad in 2016 – has been assigned No. 82, which was previously worn by Logan Paulsen.
Free Agent Signings
- Wide Receiver Terrelle Pryor Sr. (No. 11): Pryor wore No. 11 with the Cleveland Browns last season, one in which he recorded 1,007 receiving yards. No. 11, of course, was last worn by DeSean Jackson from 2014-16.
- Safety D.J. Swearinger (No. 36): Swearinger noted in his first interview after signing with the Redskins that he's worn No. 36 dating back to his high school days. Why? Redskins great Sean Taylor. "He was a rookie my freshman year and he had No. 36 so I got 36, which is actually a family number that my dad and uncle wore," Swearinger said. "The No. 36 has stuck with me since then."
- Linebacker Chris Carter (No. 55): Once again, Carter has been assigned a different number for the upcoming NFL season. The Fresno State product has also worn Nos. 43, 49, 51, 53 and 56 in his career.
- **
Check out these photos of linebacker Zach Brown, who signed with the Washington Redskins on Monday, April 3, 2017.
Linebacker Zach Brown (No. 56):After four seasons as No. 55 for the Tennessee Titans and one season as No. 53 for the Buffalo Bills, Brown has been assigned No. 56 for the Redskins. LaVar Arrington – one of the 80 Greatest Redskins – wore No. 56 during his six seasons in Washington. * **Offensive Lineman John Kling (No. 69):Both Kling and defensive lineman A.J. Francis are currently assigned No. 69. Duplicate numbers are common during the offseason when the roster expands to 90 players. * Wide Receiver Brian Quick (No. 83):Quick will continue to wear No. 83, the same number he wore during his first five NFL seasons with the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams. * Defensive Lineman Stacy McGee (No. 92):McGee will continue to wear No. 92, the same number he wore during his first four NFL seasons with the Oakland Raiders. Defensive lineman Chris Baker – who signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the offseason -- wore No. 92 from 2011-15. * Defensive Lineman Terrell McClain (No. 97): Like Jason Hatcher when he signed with the Redskins in 2014 after a stint with the Dallas Cowboys and wore No. 97 in Washington, McClain is doing the exact same thing.
Future/Reserve Signings
- Safety Earl Wolff IV (No. 32)
- Cornerback Tharold Simon (No. 37)
- Linebacker Pete Robertson (No. 45)
- Linebacker Khairi Fortt (No. 46)
- Defensive Lineman Phil Taylor Sr. (No. 99)