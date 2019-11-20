Redskins Vs. Lions: How To Watch, Listen, Stream, Announcers And More

The Washington Redskins meet the Detroit Lions in Week 12. Here's how to watch, listen, stream and more:
WHEN: Sunday, Nov. 24th | 1:00 p.m.
WHERE: FedEx Field | Landover, Maryland
WATCH: FOX
- Kenny Albert (play-by-play)
- Ronde Barber (color)
- Sarah Walsh (sideline)
LISTEN: Redskins Radio Network
- Larry Michael (play-by-play)
- Chris Cooley (color)
- Rick "Doc" Walker (sideline)
STREAM:
- Watch Online: Redskins.com (only available for fans in the Washington Metropolitan Area).
- Listen Online: Redskins.com, Redskins app, Tune-In.
You can also watch the game on NFL Game Pass.
