Redskins Vs. Lions: How To Watch, Listen, Stream, Announcers And More

Nov 20, 2019 at 10:30 AM
ryan
Ryan Fowler

Contributing Writer

The Washington Redskins meet the Detroit Lions in Week 12. Here's how to watch, listen, stream and more:

WHEN: Sunday, Nov. 24th | 1:00 p.m.

WHERE: FedEx Field | Landover, Maryland

WATCH: FOX

  • Kenny Albert (play-by-play)
  • Ronde Barber (color)
  • Sarah Walsh (sideline)

LISTEN: Redskins Radio Network

  • Larry Michael (play-by-play)
  • Chris Cooley (color)
  • Rick "Doc" Walker (sideline)

STREAM:

  • Watch Online: Redskins.com (only available for fans in the Washington Metropolitan Area).
  • Listen Online: Redskins.com, Redskins app, Tune-In.

You can also watch the game on NFL Game Pass.

