Redskins Weekend Social Recap: Cousins Hits The Links

It was a little chillier in the Washington, D.C., metro area this weekend, so quarterback Kirk Cousins headed down a little farther south to Irvington Va., to play a round at King Carter Golf Club. The photo is taken on the side of the fairway in the rough. For Cousins' sake, let's hope this wasn't where his ball was. On a lesser scale, defensive lineman A.J. Francis celebrated his birthday with a trip to Top Golf with his family. It seemed he did pretty well.
I was young today at @Topgolf celebrating my B-Day eve with the fam... @KyleBlackstone @taticaa @NotoriousMbu @HanginwitPcoop pic.twitter.com/jmS5yhNCwU — FRAN¢ (@AJFrancis410) May 7, 2017
Safety D.J. Swearinger had some thoughts on his mind over the weekend, so he decided to make an Instagram video, preaching the values of hard work and patience. If you want a little motivation on a Monday, his words will be inspiring.
Offensive lineman Arie Kouandjio was back in Alabama this weekend celebrating his girlfriend's graduation. His caption just about says it all. "Congratulations on graduating today baby! I'm so proud of you. You're honestly one of the most determined people I've ever known, you're hard working and care so much! That's an inspiration to me. Plus your faith in Christ keeps me going when things are looking dark. Thank God for your touch on my life and so many others. So glad to be here celebrating with you! Congratulations on receiving your Masters in 4, what a great accomplishment - keep it going!! Love you!"
Ok, so you've listened to Swearinger's words of wisdom. Now, watch linebacker Martrell Spaight put them into action. He will have some competition at inside linebacker this offseason, but Spaight continues to work hard, as evidenced in this video, even on the weekend.