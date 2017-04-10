Redskins Weekend Social Recap: D.J. Swearinger Sees The Family

It was a family affair for new Redskins safety D.J. Swearinger this weekend. The Greenwood, S.C., native spent time with his extended family in Charleston, taking tours of the city and taking multiple photos and videos with everyone. He gave his grandmother some of his chains to wear, posed for photos with his mom and jumped in for some group shots, too. "We Pray Together We Stay Together!!!" he captioned.
Vernon Davis continues to travel the globe. The tight end and his brother, Vontae, made their way to Borgunto, Italy, for a wedding with understandably stunning views from a castle. The award for best traveled offseason remains in Davis' hands.
It seems just about everyone on the Redskins has a puppy, so it makes sense that linebacker Trent Murphy followed suit. The "Newest Murphy," he calls his young German Shephard, is just learning to play fetch with a tennis ball in what can only be described as a video that's way too short.
Enjoying his offseason hobby, Brandon Scherff took down a big turkey this weekend in Virginia. That should be good for about one meal for him.
The former Redskins running back Clinton Portis returned to Haiti this past weekend, working with JBF Worldwide on a number of initiatives. "The view from the mountain top never shows the struggles in the valley. Got to get down in the trenches with the rest & build from ground up!" he captions. Portis took plenty of photos of his time there, meeting new people and helping to build a hospital.