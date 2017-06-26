News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Redskins Weekend Social Recap: Josh Norman Goes To Spain

Jun 26, 2017 at 04:16 AM

It's been more than a week of vacation for players, which means they've had enough time to plan out some trips and camps for their month off. Some prefer to stay home, but cornerback Josh Norman is taking advantage of his summer, living it up in Barcelona and Ibiza, Spain.

"Barca¡ *Barca¡ *BARCA¡!! Indulging in the many Wonder's This World has to offer But I tell you never seems to escape my presence no matter how far I go nor what I do, always she travels shotgun. From bottom to the Top you been A1-Day1," he captions.

Is it possible he explores more of the country and tries to run with the bulls? I wouldn't put it past him.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins hung out near a slightly different body of water (as in not the Ibiza coastline) this weekend – Lake Macataw, to be exact – outside of his hometown of Holland, Mich. He reached his 10-year high school reunion and got the chance to catch up with friends with a brilliant pink sunset for added effect. It's probably fair to say Cousins was one of the more accomplished people mingling that night.

It was also a good weekend to run a football camp. Jamison Crowder, Matt Jones and Ty Nsekhe all ran kids through drills and activities and posted some group shots on Instagram.  "It is one of the greatest feelings giving back to my hometown. THANKS to all, who made today possible," Crowder posted.

"What a great experience for these kids, so much energy & competition out there," Jones posted.

Vernon Davis mentored some kids on Saturday as well, but did so dressed in a suit inside a mall. He teamed up with Mezlan shoes and spoke some life lessons to 13 children from the Washington D.C.-based Boys and Girls Club. "What a great experience for these kids, so much energy & competition out there," he captioned.

#WOW #AMAZING #BreatheTaking

A post shared by DeAngelo Hall (@dhall23) on

DeAngelo Hall gave his kids a little history lesson with a trip to the African-American Museum. Naturally, he took his twin athletes to the sports hall of the museum to take in some of its pioneers throughout history.

Finally, linebacker Trent Murphy spent some time by the Venice Beach boardwalk to do some fishing off the piers. He caught one fish that was nearly as big as his torso. One of his hashtags? #haterzwillsayitsfake

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get one free topping at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored one touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 29.
news

Former Redskins QB Sammy Baugh Named To NFL 100 All-Time Team

Baugh was a three-time first-team All-Pro over 16 seasons with the Redskins from 1937-1952
news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get five free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored five touchdowns against the New York Giants at FedExField on Dec. 22.
news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get three free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored three touchdowns against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField on Dec. 15.
news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get two free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored two touchdowns against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Dec. 8.

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get six free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored three touchdowns against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Dec. 1.

news

Redskins And Easterns Automotive Group Present Matilde Ramirez With $10K Check For Work As A Caregiver

When Saul Ramirez was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, his mother dropped everything to be with her son. The Redskins heard her story and decided to give her a little help.
news

Redskins Personally Deliver Hurricane Relief Supplies To The Bahamas

Second-year corner Adonis Alexander represented the team in the Bahamas on Thursday, distributing supplies to aid in the relief efforts following Hurricane Dorian. 
news

Player Ratings For Redskins In 'Madden NFL 19' Unveiled

Find out how Washington's roster stacks up in the "Madden NFL 19," which launches on Aug. 10 nationwide.
news

Jonathan Allen Celebrates His Wedding Back In Alabama

The Redskins second-year defensive lineman journeyed back to Bryant-Denny Stadium with his wife Hannah Franklin Allen. 
news

Derrius Guice Checks In With Second-Highest Rookie Running Back Rating In 'Madden 19'

The prized second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft is coming to Washington seeking the opportunity to be a game-changing player. 
news

Recap: Redskins Players Celebrate Father's Day

With Father's Day on Sunday, here's a look at how some of the Redskins honored the day.
Advertising