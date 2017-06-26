Redskins Weekend Social Recap: Josh Norman Goes To Spain

*Barca¡ *Barca¡ *BARCA¡!! Indulging in the many Wonder's This World has to offer But I tell you 🏈never seems to escape my presence no matter how far I go nor what I do, always she travels shotgun. From bottom to the Top you been A1-Day1! #Do well;Live good😎 #GFF🙏🏽Blessed! @umpp2 @rio_da_leo

A post shared by Josh R. Norman (@jno24) on Jun 21, 2017 at 2:03pm PDT