Redskins Weekend Social Recap: Kirk Meets Captain Kirk

Mar 20, 2017

Kirk Cousins remains a busy man as the offseason program comes into view. Over the weekend, the quarterback spent time at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center outside of Chicago for the Fanatics Authentic Sports Spectacular. It was there where he ran into William Shatner, who became famous for his role as Captain Kirk on the original "Star Trek." Naturally, the Redskins' own Captain Kirk had to get a photo and share a moment with the man, and character, responsible for his sobriquet.

Last year, Shatner spoke with WTOP to promote a show, and said his own nickname has been changed in the D.C. area. "I've been called Captain Cousins! It's the strangest metamorphosis," Shatner told the radio station. "Are the Redskins good or what? And is Cousins good or what?"

Meanwhile, in a slightly hotter environment, linebacker Trent Murphy enjoyed some vacation time in the desert in the United Arab Emirates. He made sure he represented his alma mater with the Stanford cap. It also seemed to help keep the sand from getting in his hair and the sun off his face.

Across the globe, safety Su'a Cravens was enjoying the peaceful serenity of Hawaii. "Aloha," he captioned, as he wears what appears to be a silk robe. Maybe he will have some new meditation techniques when he gets back.

Linebacker Junior Galette and tight end Vernon Davis kept things closer to home, enjoying some of the attractions and games that the D.C. metro area has to offer. Galette tried to show off his "Happy Gilmore" golf skills at Top Golf, although he had some issues as you can see. Davis meanwhile went bowling with his sisters – he did not take a video, potentially saving the embarrassment of a gutter ball.

