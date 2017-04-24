News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Redskins Weekend Social Recap: Robert Kelley Meets His Cutout Quarterback

Apr 24, 2017 at 03:32 AM

On the first weekend back for the offseason program, many Redskins players remained in Northern Virginia, returning to the daily habits of life near the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park. As such, there were not many exotic vacation photos taken over the last couple days.

For running back Robert Kelley, this meant a local trip to Virginia Tire & Auto, where he happened to run into his quarterback Kirk Cousins, or, at least a cutout version of him. Cousins responded with his own tweet for good measure.

Sticking around as he has done for the majority of the offseason, safety DeAngelo Hall showed off his daughter's gymnastics skills. He then posted a video of him doing a similar cartwheel backflip during a game and asked his viewers to compare them. See for yourself.

Offensive tackle Morgan Moses also spent some quality time with his daughter, surprising her at school before the weekend began and posing for a series of selfies together.

Vernon Davis continues to impress on his weekends. He somehow managed to wrangle a Goliath Grouper, which is just the scariest looking fish you've ever seen. At first I thought this was some alligator hybrid fish based on the scales on its back. Davis clarified in the comments section that it was indeed a "Grouper" and had a camera team following him around. Maybe we'll see this catch on TV soon.

And naturally, there was a lot of Capitals love after Washington advanced to the second round of the playoffs last night. Several players expressed their excitement. Long snapper Nick Sundberg was even at CSN's studios to help break down the game.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get one free topping at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored one touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 29.

news

Former Redskins QB Sammy Baugh Named To NFL 100 All-Time Team

Baugh was a three-time first-team All-Pro over 16 seasons with the Redskins from 1937-1952

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get five free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored five touchdowns against the New York Giants at FedExField on Dec. 22.

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get three free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored three touchdowns against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField on Dec. 15.

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get two free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored two touchdowns against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Dec. 8.

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get six free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored three touchdowns against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Dec. 1.

news

Redskins And Easterns Automotive Group Present Matilde Ramirez With $10K Check For Work As A Caregiver

When Saul Ramirez was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, his mother dropped everything to be with her son. The Redskins heard her story and decided to give her a little help.

news

Redskins Personally Deliver Hurricane Relief Supplies To The Bahamas

Second-year corner Adonis Alexander represented the team in the Bahamas on Thursday, distributing supplies to aid in the relief efforts following Hurricane Dorian.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Remembering The 'Seat Cushion Game'

The Redskins beat the Falcons in the playoffs in 1992 on their way to a Super Bowl victory. Fans couldn't help but celebrate by throwing seat cushions.

news

Player Ratings For Redskins In 'Madden NFL 19' Unveiled

Find out how Washington's roster stacks up in the "Madden NFL 19," which launches on Aug. 10 nationwide.

news

Jonathan Allen Celebrates His Wedding Back In Alabama

The Redskins second-year defensive lineman journeyed back to Bryant-Denny Stadium with his wife Hannah Franklin Allen.

news

Derrius Guice Checks In With Second-Highest Rookie Running Back Rating In 'Madden 19'

The prized second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft is coming to Washington seeking the opportunity to be a game-changing player.

Advertising