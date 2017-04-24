Redskins Weekend Social Recap: Robert Kelley Meets His Cutout Quarterback

On the first weekend back for the offseason program, many Redskins players remained in Northern Virginia, returning to the daily habits of life near the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park. As such, there were not many exotic vacation photos taken over the last couple days.
For running back Robert Kelley, this meant a local trip to Virginia Tire & Auto, where he happened to run into his quarterback Kirk Cousins, or, at least a cutout version of him. Cousins responded with his own tweet for good measure.
Sticking around as he has done for the majority of the offseason, safety DeAngelo Hall showed off his daughter's gymnastics skills. He then posted a video of him doing a similar cartwheel backflip during a game and asked his viewers to compare them. See for yourself.
Offensive tackle Morgan Moses also spent some quality time with his daughter, surprising her at school before the weekend began and posing for a series of selfies together.
Vernon Davis continues to impress on his weekends. He somehow managed to wrangle a Goliath Grouper, which is just the scariest looking fish you've ever seen. At first I thought this was some alligator hybrid fish based on the scales on its back. Davis clarified in the comments section that it was indeed a "Grouper" and had a camera team following him around. Maybe we'll see this catch on TV soon.
And naturally, there was a lot of Capitals love after Washington advanced to the second round of the playoffs last night. Several players expressed their excitement. Long snapper Nick Sundberg was even at CSN's studios to help break down the game.