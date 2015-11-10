Redskins Weekly Stat Ranking Update: 11/10

Check out where the Washington Redskins rank statistically both as a team and individually through the first nine weeks of the 2015 season.
We're halfway through the 2015 season and some of the Redskins' unit and individual acheivements rank highly across the league. As you look through this, keep in mind that most but not every team has had their Bye Week yet.
Let's start with team stats, provided by Redskins Public Relations:
Redskins Offense
-- Ranks first in the NFL in sack percentage (2.8%)
-- Ranks first in the NFL in average length of scoring drives (9.61 plays)
-- Ranks first in the NFL in average time of scoring drives (4:31)
-- Ranks first in the NFL in third-and-medium (4-6 yards) conversion percentage (67.9%)
-- Ranks first in the NFC and tied for first in the NFL in sacks allowed (9)
-- Ranks first in the NFC and third in the NFL in red zone third-down conversion percentage (53.3%)
-- Ranks first in the NFC and second in the NFL in sack yards lost (52)
-- Ranks second in the NFC and NFL in first half time of possession (17:09)
-- Ranks second in the NFC and third in the NFL in fewest negative plays (40)
-- Ranks third in the NFC and NFL in 5+ minute drives (15)
-- Ranks third in the NFC and fourth in the NFL in points scored on 10- play drives (85)
-- Ranks third in the NFC and tied for third in the NFL in 10-play drives resulting in touchdowns (9)
-- Ranks tied for third in the NFC and tied for fourth in the NFL in goal-to-go drives (17)
-- Ranks tied for third in the NFC and tied for seventh in the NFL in third-down conversions (50)
-- Ranks tied for third in the NFC and tied for fourth in the NFL in 10-play drives (19)
-- Ranks tied for third in the NFL in 5+ minute scoring drives (12)
Redskins Defense
-- Ranks first in the NFC and third in the NFL in assisted tackles (204)
-- Ranks second in the NFL in percentage of fumbles per touch (2.12%)
-- Ranks second in the NFL in opponent first half time of possession (12:52)
-- Ranks second in the NFC and third in the NFL in opponent yards per play inside the 30-yard line (3.11) -- Ranks tied for second in the NFC and tied for fourth in the NFL in opponent third and fourth-and-one conversion percentage (50%)
-- Ranks third in the NFC and seventh in the NFL in first half points allowed (76)
-- Ranks third in the NFC and fourth in the NFL in opponent red zone third-down conversion percentage (25%)
-- Ranks tied for third in the NFC and tied for fourth in the NFL in fumble recoveries (8)
Redskins Special Teams
-- Ranks first in the NFL in average kickoff return against (16.3)
-- Ranks tied for first in the NFL in extra point percentage (100%)
-- Ranks tied for first in the NFL in kickoff return touchdowns (1)
-- Ranks third in the NFC and sixth in the NFL in kickoff return yards (484)
-- Ranks third in the NFL in longest kickoff return (101 yards)
-- Ranks fourth in the NFC and sixth in the NFL in average starting field position after kickoff (22.5)
-- Ranks tied for fifth in the NFC and tied for tenth in the NFL in longest field goal made (54)
-- Ranks sixth in the NFC and seventh in the NFL in average kickoff return (25.5)
-- Ranks seventh in the NFC in percentage of kickoffs resulting in touchbacks (63.2%)
Individual
-- Kirk Cousins ranks first in the NFL in fourth quarter attempts (119)
-- Cousins ranks first in the NFC and third in the NFL in sack percentage (2.8%)
-- Cousins ranks first in the NFC and second in the NFL in fourth quarter completions (77)
-- Cousins ranks second in the NFC and fourth in the NFL in fourth quarter passing yards (742)
-- Cousins ranks third in the NFC and fifth in the NFL in completions per game (25.8)
-- Cousins ranks fourth in the NFC and sixth in the NFL in completions (206)
-- Cousins ranks fourth in the NFC and eighth in the NFL in completion percentage (66.9%)
-- Cousins ranks fourth in the NFC and ninth in the NFL in attempts per game (38.5)
-- Jamison Crowder ranks first in the NFC and second in the NFL in first down receptions amongst rookies (22)
-- Crowder ranks first in the NFC and second in the NFL in receptions amongst rookies (38)
-- Crowder ranks second in the NFC and fourth in the NFL in receiving yards amongst rookies (342)
-- Crowder ranks second in the NFC and third in the NFL in receiving yards per game amongst rookies
-- Pierre Garçon ranks second in the NFC and tied for fourth in the NFL in third-down receptions (18)
-- Dustin Hopkins ranks second in the NFC and fourth in the NFL in touchback percentage (76.7%)
-- Hopkins ranks tied for second in the NFC and tied for fifth in the NFL in return yards against amongst kickers with at least five kickoffs (112)
-- Matt Jones ranks tied for second in the NFC and tied for third in the NFL in rushing touchdowns amongst rookies (3)
-- Jones ranks second in the NFC and fourth in the NFL in carries amongst rookies (74)
-- Jones ranks third in the NFC and sixth in the NFL in rushing yards amongst rookies (276)
-- Jordan Reed ranks second in the NFC and fifth in the NFL in yards after catch amongst tight ends (199) -- Reed ranks third in the NFC and tied for seventh in the NFL in first down receptions amongst tight ends (23)
-- Reed ranks tied for fourth in the NFC and tied for eighth in receptions amongst tight ends (38)
-- Reed ranks tied for fourth in the NFC and tied for eighth in the NFL in 25+ yard receptions amongst tight ends (3) - Reed ranks fifth in the NFC and tied for eighth in targets amongst tight ends (54)
-- Rashad Ross ranks fourth in the NFC and NFL in kickoff return yards (400)
-- Ross ranks fourth in the NFC and fifth in the NFL in average kickoff return (26.7)
--Preston Smith ranks third in the NFC and seventh in the NFL in sack yards (47)
