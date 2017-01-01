News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Redskins Welcome Budweiser Clydesdales To FedExField

Jan 01, 2017 at 06:40 AM

Prior to kickoff of between the Redskins and New York Giants, the famous Budweiser Clydesdales made an appearance at FedExField.

On a beautiful afternoon on New Year's Day, the Clydesdales toured around the stadium premises in front of plenty of fans.

The Clydesdales travel 10 months out of the year; they do about three to five shows a week, tallying more than 100 shows a year.

"We have everything preplanned, down to the shows, where we are staying, where we are keeping the horses," said Larry Manypenny, one of the Clydesdale workers. "That way everything is ready for when we get to town, no surprises."

The Clydesdales travel to all different types of sporting events, but parade more than anything.

"Whether we are in a big parade like a Thanksgiving Day parade, or just a local celebration parade, we are always in parades every week," Manypenny said.

In the last game at FedExField for the 2016 season, the Redskins were more than happy to welcome a special guest.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get one free topping at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored one touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 29.

news

Former Redskins QB Sammy Baugh Named To NFL 100 All-Time Team

Baugh was a three-time first-team All-Pro over 16 seasons with the Redskins from 1937-1952

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get five free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored five touchdowns against the New York Giants at FedExField on Dec. 22.

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get three free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored three touchdowns against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField on Dec. 15.

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get two free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored two touchdowns against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Dec. 8.

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get six free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored three touchdowns against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Dec. 1.

news

Redskins Personally Deliver Hurricane Relief Supplies To The Bahamas

Second-year corner Adonis Alexander represented the team in the Bahamas on Thursday, distributing supplies to aid in the relief efforts following Hurricane Dorian.

news

Player Ratings For Redskins In 'Madden NFL 19' Unveiled

Find out how Washington's roster stacks up in the "Madden NFL 19," which launches on Aug. 10 nationwide.

news

Jonathan Allen Celebrates His Wedding Back In Alabama

The Redskins second-year defensive lineman journeyed back to Bryant-Denny Stadium with his wife Hannah Franklin Allen.

news

Derrius Guice Checks In With Second-Highest Rookie Running Back Rating In 'Madden 19'

The prized second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft is coming to Washington seeking the opportunity to be a game-changing player.

news

Recap: Redskins Players Celebrate Father's Day

With Father's Day on Sunday, here's a look at how some of the Redskins honored the day.

news

Jonathan Allen To Donate His 2017 Jerseys To Chesapeake Parks, Recreation, & Tourism Department

The Redskins' 2017 first-round draft choice is making more strides to become a leader in the Washington, D.C. community.

Advertising