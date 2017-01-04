Remembering The 'Seat Cushion Game' 25 Years Later

"One of my favorite Redskins' memories was the rainy game against Atlanta at RFK," Smith said of the day when thousands of gold seat cushions rained down onto the field.

With just more than six minutes left in the fourth quarter, running back Gerald Riggs pummeled up the middle for 1-yard touchdown, capping off a 13-play drive to extend the Redskins' 17-7 lead and effectively seal up the victory over Atlanta. Washington would go on to beat Dallas and then Buffalo to win the franchise's third Lombardi Trophy.

In the midst of Riggs' celebration, fans could sense the game was all but over and tossed their free gold seat cushions up in jubilation, many of which floated down into the end zone, where police officers, staff members and referees quickly kicked them out of bounds for the extra point attempt.

"It was the most magical sight to see -- hundreds and hundreds of those bright gold cushions flying and soaring though the stadium," Smith said. "We were lucky to have seats in the lower bowl because we ended up with an unbelievable amount of cushions. I used those cushions for years and years and years and may still have one or two tucked away somewhere."