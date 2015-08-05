Reps Important For Kirk Cousins, Colt McCoy

Cousins this offseason focused on better decision making and ball security, which can obviously help put points on the scoreboard and not put the Redskins' defense in a hole.

"Yeah, you've got to score points, you've got to come away with points in the red zone and touchdowns as often as you can," he said. "It is a point of emphasis and if we can improve on that area and improve on third downs we'll be much tougher to stop. It's something we're working on."

Gruden admitted alternating reps as backups has been difficult for both Cousins and McCoy, especially after getting a significant amount of reps last season, but that both have been impressing over the last few months.

"Both of them are making their case known," Gruden said in June. "Both of them, like I said before, have had a taste of the starting quarterback job in the NFL and they both want it back real bad. They're doing an excellent job at competing every day. It's killing them on the inside, I know it. They're competing for the backup job right now, but, they are doing an excellent job and you can see them all progressing at a good rate."

Wide receiver DeSean Jackson also knows first-hand how hard the quarterbacks are working, Robert Griffin III included.

"I honestly think I definitely have seen progression in RGIII and all the other quarterbacks this year too, as well – Kirk and Colt," Jackson said this week. "I think it's a year-to-year base — them guys are young. They have some experience early in their career. They just kind of have to build on that. But I've definitely been seeing them guys out here making some great throws, tremendous reads and getting the ball to where it needs to go to at the right time."

.

.