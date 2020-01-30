Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: John Riggins Runs Redskins To First Super Bowl

The franchise's first Super Bowl championship came during the strike-shortened 1982 season. The Redskins finished the regular season 8-1, while the Dolphins were 7-2. A pair of future Hall of Famers -- Job Gibbs for the Redskins, Don Shula for the Dolphins -- roamed the sidelines. The game was played on Jan. 30, 1983, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

Miami opened the scoring with a touchdown in the first quarter and increased its lead to 10-3 early in the second. Washington then tied the game in the second frame behind a 11-play, 80-yard drive that ended with a four-yard reception from wide receiver Alvin Garrett.

Trailing, 17-10, to begin the second half, the Redskins added a field goal in the third quarter and then took their first lead on an iconic run from John Riggins with about 10 minutes left in the game. Riggins took a handoff to the left, bounced off a tackler and was off to the races down the sidelines for a 43-yard score.

Riggins had 38 rush attempts for 166 yards and a touchdown for the game.

With less than two minutes to play, the Redskins sealed the victory with a six-yard pass from Theismann to Charlie Brown, increasing their lead to 27-17.

For the first time, the Lombardi Trophy was coming to the nation's capital.