News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: John Riggins Runs Redskins To First Super Bowl

Jan 30, 2020 at 12:17 PM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

redskins-rewarding-moment-012920

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at when legendary running back John Riggins carried the Redskins to a win in Super Bowl XVII on Jan. 30, 1983.

Thirty-eight years ago to the day, quarterback Joe Theismann stood in the huddle with his Washington Redskins teammates. Super Bowl XVII was basically decided, as the Redskins led the Miami Dolphins, 27-17, in the final moments.

All that was left to do was run out the remaining seconds.

"I looked at every guy in the huddle, I went right around and looked at every one of those faces and said, 'Winning Super Bowl formation on two,'" Theismann recalled from Radio Row at Super Bowl LIV on Wednesday. "I get goosebumps just telling you the story now."

The franchise's first Super Bowl championship came during the strike-shortened 1982 season. The Redskins finished the regular season 8-1, while the Dolphins were 7-2. A pair of future Hall of Famers -- Job Gibbs for the Redskins, Don Shula for the Dolphins -- roamed the sidelines. The game was played on Jan. 30, 1983, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

Miami opened the scoring with a touchdown in the first quarter and increased its lead to 10-3 early in the second. Washington then tied the game in the second frame behind a 11-play, 80-yard drive that ended with a four-yard reception from wide receiver Alvin Garrett.

Trailing, 17-10, to begin the second half, the Redskins added a field goal in the third quarter and then took their first lead on an iconic run from John Riggins with about 10 minutes left in the game. Riggins took a handoff to the left, bounced off a tackler and was off to the races down the sidelines for a 43-yard score.

Riggins had 38 rush attempts for 166 yards and a touchdown for the game.

With less than two minutes to play, the Redskins sealed the victory with a six-yard pass from Theismann to Charlie Brown, increasing their lead to 27-17.

For the first time, the Lombardi Trophy was coming to the nation's capital.

"I remember Terry Bradshaw holding up the football when he won the Super Bowl, and I remember Joe Namath waving the finger No. 1," Theismann said. "In sort of a tribute to both of them, I held the football up, I waved the finger ... and now I was part of that fraternity. It was just exciting."

Related Content

news

Washington Fan of the Year, presented by Captain Morgan, Erikka Resendiz honored in stadium key ceremony at final home game of 2021 season

Resendiz was presented a symbolic stadium key in a special ceremony featuring Washington co-CEO and co-Owner Tanya Snyder, as well as team president Jason Wright, at the team's final game of the season at FedExField.

news

Numbers to know from Washington sweeping the Giants

The Washington Football Team has capped off the 2021 season with a 22-7 win over the New York Giants. Here are three numbers to know from the Week 18 victory.

news

Reaction Roundup from Washington's Week 18 win

Head coach Ron Rivera and multiple players spoke to the media after the Washington Football Team's 22-7 win over the New York Giants. Here a look at what was said during their press conferences.

news

Game Balls | 4 standouts after Washington's season finale win

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin, running back Antonio Gibson, safety Bobby McCain and kicker Joey Slye helped lead Washington to a 22-7 win over the New York Giants in the team's season finale. Here's how they played on Sunday afternoon.

news

5 takeaways from Washington securing a season finale win

The 2021 season is over, and the Washington Football Team finishes 7-10 after a 22-7 win over the New York Giants. Here's a look at some key takeaways from the finale.

news

Washington Football Team vs. Giants inactives, Week 18

The Washington Football Team has announced these players as inactive for its Week 18 game against the New York Giants.

news

Why Charles Leno decided to stay in Washington

Leno is now Washington's long term answer at left tackle, and a belief in Ron Rivera and the team's direction convinced him to stick with the Burgundy & Gold.

news

Top 10 Quotes | Moments of self-reflection for Taylor Heinicke

The Washington Football Team will have one last game for the 2021 season against the New York Giants on the road at MetLife Stadium. Here are some of the top quotes from the week, presented by GEICO.

news

3 Keys to Washington getting a win at MetLife Stadium

The Washington Football Team is gearing up for its final game of the 2021 season with a road matchup against the New York Giants. Here are three keys to the game, presented by Van Metre.

news

Sammis Reyes has made 'leaps and bounds' during rookie season

After spending the past four months on an NFL roster, Reyes can see improvements in every aspect of his game.

news

3 rookies to watch in Washington's final game of the season

Washington's season finale at MetLife Stadium provides a perfect opportunity to give some newer players important reps.

news

Heinicke reflects on 'dream come true' of being a starting quarterback

Heinicke was named the starting quarterback for the first time in his career this season, and while not everything went as planned, he did check off a few goals.

Advertising