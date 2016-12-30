Ricky Jean Francois Wins Redskins Media Good Guy Award

On the Friday before Washington's final regular season game, Redskins media members selected defensive end Ricky Jean Francois as 2016's "Redskins Media Good Guy Award."

Chosen annually, the award is given to a Redskins player who has best helped the media do its job.

Jean Francois is in his second season in Washington and is one of the most approachable players in the locker room. Regardless of the team's outcomes each Sunday, Jean Francois offers an honest and opinionated take (ranging from football to rap music), often speaking to reporters for long periods of time.