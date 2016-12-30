Ricky Jean Francois Wins Redskins Media Good Guy Award

On the Friday before Washington's final regular season game, Redskins media members selected defensive end Ricky Jean Francois as 2016's "Redskins Media Good Guy Award."
Chosen annually, the award is given to a Redskins player who has best helped the media do its job.
Jean Francois is in his second season in Washington and is one of the most approachable players in the locker room. Regardless of the team's outcomes each Sunday, Jean Francois offers an honest and opinionated take (ranging from football to rap music), often speaking to reporters for long periods of time.
ESPN reporter John Keim, who has covered the team since 1994, presented Jean Francois with the news outside of the locker room with a group of local reporters, who each thanked him for his openness and availability throughout the entire season.
Now in his eighth year, the LSU product has totaled 24 tackles with 1.5 sacks. This year, along with wide receiver Pierre Garçon, Jean Francois also traveled to Haiti after a hurricane ravaged the country in October, bringing supplies and connecting with people heading relief efforts there.
Previous Redskins Media Good Guy Award Winners:
2015: Trent Williams
2014: Ryan Kerrigan
2013: Santana Moss & Darrel Young
2012: Lorenzo Alexander
2011: Lorenzo Alexander
2010: Carlos Rogers
2009: Andre Carter
2008: Pete Kendall
2007: London Fletcher & Jason Campbell
2006: Phillip Daniels & Santana Moss
2005: Renaldo Wynn
2004: Fred Smoot
2003: Champ Bailey
2002: Champ Bailey