News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Right Side Holds Its Own Against Suh, Wake

Sep 14, 2015 at 07:08 AM
moses-scherff-dolphins_615x255.jpg

Morgan Moses and Brandon Scherff showed why the Redskins have used high draft picks on them over the last two years, as they held their own against Ndamukong Suh and Cameron Wake.

Brandon Scherff and Morgan Moses heard all of the talk leading up to Sunday's season opener against the Miami Dolphins.

Redskins-Dolphins Highlights (2015 Week 1)

Check out these top photos from the Washington Redskins' 2015 Week 1 matchup against the Miami Dolphins Sept. 13, 2015, at FedExField.

No Title
1 / 206
No Title
2 / 206
No Title
3 / 206
No Title
4 / 206
No Title
5 / 206
No Title
6 / 206
No Title
7 / 206
No Title
8 / 206
No Title
9 / 206
No Title
10 / 206
No Title
11 / 206
No Title
12 / 206
No Title
13 / 206
No Title
14 / 206
No Title
15 / 206
No Title
16 / 206
No Title
17 / 206
No Title
18 / 206
No Title
19 / 206
No Title
20 / 206
No Title
21 / 206
No Title
22 / 206
No Title
23 / 206
No Title
24 / 206
No Title
25 / 206
No Title
26 / 206
No Title
27 / 206
No Title
28 / 206
No Title
29 / 206
No Title
30 / 206
No Title
31 / 206
No Title
32 / 206
No Title
33 / 206
No Title
34 / 206
No Title
35 / 206
No Title
36 / 206
No Title
37 / 206
No Title
38 / 206
No Title
39 / 206
No Title
40 / 206
No Title
41 / 206
No Title
42 / 206
No Title
43 / 206
No Title
44 / 206
No Title
45 / 206
No Title
46 / 206
No Title
47 / 206
No Title
48 / 206
No Title
49 / 206
No Title
50 / 206
No Title
51 / 206
No Title
52 / 206
No Title
53 / 206
No Title
54 / 206
No Title
55 / 206
No Title
56 / 206
No Title
57 / 206
No Title
58 / 206
No Title
59 / 206
No Title
60 / 206
No Title
61 / 206
No Title
62 / 206
No Title
63 / 206
No Title
64 / 206
No Title
65 / 206
No Title
66 / 206
No Title
67 / 206
No Title
68 / 206
No Title
69 / 206
No Title
70 / 206
No Title
71 / 206
No Title
72 / 206
No Title
73 / 206
No Title
74 / 206
No Title
75 / 206
No Title
76 / 206
No Title
77 / 206
No Title
78 / 206
No Title
79 / 206
No Title
80 / 206
No Title
81 / 206
No Title
82 / 206
No Title
83 / 206
No Title
84 / 206
No Title
85 / 206
No Title
86 / 206
No Title
87 / 206
No Title
88 / 206
No Title
89 / 206
No Title
90 / 206
No Title
91 / 206
No Title
92 / 206
No Title
93 / 206
No Title
94 / 206
No Title
95 / 206
No Title
96 / 206
No Title
97 / 206
No Title
98 / 206
No Title
99 / 206
No Title
100 / 206
No Title
101 / 206
No Title
102 / 206
No Title
103 / 206
No Title
104 / 206
No Title
105 / 206
No Title
106 / 206
No Title
107 / 206
No Title
108 / 206
No Title
109 / 206
No Title
110 / 206
No Title
111 / 206
No Title
112 / 206
No Title
113 / 206
No Title
114 / 206
No Title
115 / 206
No Title
116 / 206
No Title
117 / 206
No Title
118 / 206
No Title
119 / 206
No Title
120 / 206
No Title
121 / 206
No Title
122 / 206
No Title
123 / 206
No Title
124 / 206
No Title
125 / 206
No Title
126 / 206
No Title
127 / 206
No Title
128 / 206
No Title
129 / 206
No Title
130 / 206
No Title
131 / 206
No Title
132 / 206
No Title
133 / 206
No Title
134 / 206
No Title
135 / 206
No Title
136 / 206
No Title
137 / 206
No Title
138 / 206
No Title
139 / 206
No Title
140 / 206
No Title
141 / 206
No Title
142 / 206
No Title
143 / 206
No Title
144 / 206
No Title
145 / 206
No Title
146 / 206
No Title
147 / 206
No Title
148 / 206
No Title
149 / 206
No Title
150 / 206
No Title
151 / 206
No Title
152 / 206
No Title
153 / 206
No Title
154 / 206
No Title
155 / 206
No Title
156 / 206
No Title
157 / 206
No Title
158 / 206
No Title
159 / 206
No Title
160 / 206
No Title
161 / 206
No Title
162 / 206
No Title
163 / 206
No Title
164 / 206
No Title
165 / 206
No Title
166 / 206
No Title
167 / 206
No Title
168 / 206
No Title
169 / 206
No Title
170 / 206
No Title
171 / 206
No Title
172 / 206
No Title
173 / 206
No Title
174 / 206
No Title
175 / 206
No Title
176 / 206
No Title
177 / 206
No Title
178 / 206
No Title
179 / 206
No Title
180 / 206
No Title
181 / 206
No Title
182 / 206
No Title
183 / 206
No Title
184 / 206
No Title
185 / 206
No Title
186 / 206
No Title
187 / 206
No Title
188 / 206
No Title
189 / 206
No Title
190 / 206
No Title
191 / 206
No Title
192 / 206
No Title
193 / 206
No Title
194 / 206
No Title
195 / 206
No Title
196 / 206
No Title
197 / 206
No Title
198 / 206
No Title
199 / 206
No Title
200 / 206
No Title
201 / 206
No Title
202 / 206
No Title
203 / 206
No Title
204 / 206
No Title
205 / 206
No Title
206 / 206
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

While they're two talented, but young, linemen, they were going against two of the best defensive players in the league in Cameron Wake and Ndamukong Suh.

Most thought they'd give the Redskins' right side of the fits all day long. Yes, they had their moments, but the Dolphins recorded just one sack and surrendered more than 160 rushing yards Sunday in the Redskins' 17-10 loss.

"I think they did good, I do," head coach Jay Gruden said after the game. "You know, we didn't ask Kirk [Cousins] to drop back and throw a lot of deep, in-breaking routes and all of that stuff this game. We wanted to run the ball and hit some of our playaction and then on third down, you know we'll try to pop a couple runs or we'll drop back and throw it. I think for the most part Morgan and Brandon, in their first game together, I'm happy the way they played."

Gruden said Morgan and Scherff's performance, even in a losing effort, is something they should "really feel good about."

"If you are going to feel good about a loss, it's something to feel good about when you rush for over a hundred yards against a front like that," Gruden said. "So it's really something positive to go off from. Hate to lose at home, but if we're going to take some positives, I'm happy the way our offensive line played."

For Scherff, it was his regular season debut following his selection with the fifth-overall pick in April's NFL Draft.

He started OTAs and training camp as the team's right tackle before offensive line coach Bill Callahan – who frequently preaches the need to have the best linemen on the field together – saw potential in the Moses and Scherff pairing with the rookie at right guard.

Overall, Scherff was pretty pleased with his performance.

"Those guys are both, they're great up front, great front and we just try to come out, just try to run the football and build off [the] passes," Scherff said of Suh and Wake. "But I think we did well. There's always room for improvement, so we're going to watch film and improve."

Moses said the Redskins' plan to subdue Suh especially was by cut blocking him.

"We were just playing football," Moses said. "He happened to be in the position where we can get some cuts on him and try to slow him down a little bit, and that's the way we executed it. Callahan gave us a plan early in the week and it's our job to execute it on Sundays."

"You know he's a great player and Coach [Bill] Callahan prepared us well for the match up," Scherff said. "You know, we just try to go out and do our best. Just try to run the football."

One area the Redskins must improve on moving forward is minimizing the number of times they are penalized.

Against the Dolphins, the Redskins were called for 11 penalties for 88 yards including three holding calls and two false starts.

Starting next Sunday with the Rams -- who also feature a very talented defensive front -- Scherff said those mistakes need to drop considerably.

"Those penalties killed us," Scherff said. "We got a good drive going and then had a couple penalties here and there, so you just go to watch film. And like I said, watch film and try to eliminate those and move on."

RELATED LINKS:-- FedEx Ground Moment: Morris Eclipses 4,000 Rushing Yards
-- Redskins-Dolphins Monday Stats Pack

.

.

.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Pepsi Meet & Greet Sweepstakes Terms

Enroll in the free Pepsi Meet & Greet Sweepstakes and you have a chance to win the chance to meet Terri McLauren

news

Redskins-Eagles Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins' 32-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Redskins Public Relations.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Broncos No Match In Super Bowl XXII

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins' 42-10 domination over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins Send Eight To Pro Bowl Following Super Bowl Victory

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins sending eight players to the Pro Bowl after their Super Bowl XXVI victory.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Clinton Portis Does It All In Win Over Lions

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at Clinton Portis' starring role – throwing and running – in a win over the Detroit Lions.

news

Troy Apke Eager To Show Off Speed, Refine His Technique

The Redskins' fourth-round pick is looking forward to making his mark on special teams and continuing to progress as a safety under the tutelage of Torrian Gray.

news

Redskins' 90-Man Roster Review: Offense

With OTAs beginning next week at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va., here's a look at the offensive players currently on the roster.

news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/16

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.

news

Together Again, Tim Settle And Greg Stroman Begin Life With The Redskins

Teammates in high school, then in college, and now in the NFL, Tim Settle and Greg Stroman got their first taste of playing together at the professional level with the Redskins last weekend.

news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/15

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.

news

Ryan Kerrigan Hosts 13th Annual Leukemia Golf Classic

Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan returned to Lansdowne Resort in Leesburg, Va., on Monday for the 13th-annual Leukemia Golf Classic, joined by many of his teammates, coaches and team officials.

news

Redskins' 2018 Draft Class, College Free Agent Signings Assigned Numbers

The Washington Redskins' eight-man draft class along with 14 college free agent signings have been assigned jersey numbers prior to their participation in offseason workouts.

Advertising