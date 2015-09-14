Right Side Holds Its Own Against Suh, Wake

While they're two talented, but young, linemen, they were going against two of the best defensive players in the league in Cameron Wake and Ndamukong Suh.

Most thought they'd give the Redskins' right side of the fits all day long. Yes, they had their moments, but the Dolphins recorded just one sack and surrendered more than 160 rushing yards Sunday in the Redskins' 17-10 loss.

"I think they did good, I do," head coach Jay Gruden said after the game. "You know, we didn't ask Kirk [Cousins] to drop back and throw a lot of deep, in-breaking routes and all of that stuff this game. We wanted to run the ball and hit some of our playaction and then on third down, you know we'll try to pop a couple runs or we'll drop back and throw it. I think for the most part Morgan and Brandon, in their first game together, I'm happy the way they played."

Gruden said Morgan and Scherff's performance, even in a losing effort, is something they should "really feel good about."

"If you are going to feel good about a loss, it's something to feel good about when you rush for over a hundred yards against a front like that," Gruden said. "So it's really something positive to go off from. Hate to lose at home, but if we're going to take some positives, I'm happy the way our offensive line played."

For Scherff, it was his regular season debut following his selection with the fifth-overall pick in April's NFL Draft.

He started OTAs and training camp as the team's right tackle before offensive line coach Bill Callahan – who frequently preaches the need to have the best linemen on the field together – saw potential in the Moses and Scherff pairing with the rookie at right guard.

Overall, Scherff was pretty pleased with his performance.

"Those guys are both, they're great up front, great front and we just try to come out, just try to run the football and build off [the] passes," Scherff said of Suh and Wake. "But I think we did well. There's always room for improvement, so we're going to watch film and improve."

Moses said the Redskins' plan to subdue Suh especially was by cut blocking him.

"We were just playing football," Moses said. "He happened to be in the position where we can get some cuts on him and try to slow him down a little bit, and that's the way we executed it. Callahan gave us a plan early in the week and it's our job to execute it on Sundays."

"You know he's a great player and Coach [Bill] Callahan prepared us well for the match up," Scherff said. "You know, we just try to go out and do our best. Just try to run the football."

One area the Redskins must improve on moving forward is minimizing the number of times they are penalized.

Against the Dolphins, the Redskins were called for 11 penalties for 88 yards including three holding calls and two false starts.

Starting next Sunday with the Rams -- who also feature a very talented defensive front -- Scherff said those mistakes need to drop considerably.

"Those penalties killed us," Scherff said. "We got a good drive going and then had a couple penalties here and there, so you just go to watch film. And like I said, watch film and try to eliminate those and move on."

