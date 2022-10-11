Rivera reflects on battle with cancer, being an advocate for proton therapy

The process of eating was also a difficult task. He would need to stay up long after he finished his food to make sure that everything travelled through his esophagus.

"Those moments of staying up and just hoping and that everything did go down the right way, that became very retrospective," Rivera said. "I spent a lot of time with my wife and my daughter just talking about things in general. And it really was a great time for reflection."

Rivera's family was a constant foundation of support throughout his treatment. His youngest brother, John, would call him before he received his treatments (Rivera's appointments were around 7:30 a.m., meaning John, who lived in California, would call him at around 4:30 a.m.), and then he would get a text from his oldest brother once his treatments were finished.

That was not the only support he received, though. Rivera experienced an outpouring of letters and notes from people he signed autographs for and taken pictures with. He still has a box in his office of all the letters he got from fans and people he has met throughout his life.

In Week 4 during the team's Crucial Catch game, the team surprised Rivera with a "Coach's Corner," which featured hundreds of cutouts from staff employees as well as players and coaches from around the league.