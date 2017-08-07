News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Robert Davis Impressing In All Areas At First Training Camp

Aug 07, 2017 at 04:51 AM
robert-davis-day-8-660-350.jpg

As he attempts to make the 53-man roster as a sixth-round rookie, Robert Davis is taking advantage of his physical assets while showing a willingness to do a little bit of everything.

While he comes from a much smaller school with little proven success in Division I-A action, Washington Redskins wide receiver Robert Davis drew comparisons to former University of Alabama superstar and current Atlanta Falcons All-Pro Julio Jones coming out of the NFL Combine.

Davis – 6-foot-3, 217 pounds – ran a similar 40-yard dash time (4.44) to Jones (4.42) while having nearly identical broad jump and 20-yard shuffle marks.

But the comparisons for the most part stopped there, at least entering the NFL, as the Falcons packaged together five draft picks to move up just two spots in the 2011 NFL Draft to take Jones. As for Davis, he wasn't taken until the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, the 24th wide receiver off the board.

Now in a crowded room with the Washington Redskins, Davis faces stiff competition to claim one of the active roster spots after the cutdown from 90 players to 53.

But so far the Georgia State product has impressed head coach Jay Gruden, not just with his playmaking abilities as a pass catcher but also in his blocking abilities.

"Robert has done some good things, not just catching the ball but blocking," Gruden said. "I've been impressed with him. We're trying to run the ball. Any time you want to be a physical, running football team, you have to have physical receivers to go in there and block safeties from time to time, sometimes even linebackers. Robert has proven he can do that. He's not afraid, that's for sure.

"He's pancaked a couple guys already so that's what caught my eye so far. Then he's making his mark on special teams; he's getting better on special teams. The other day he had a nice long touchdown catch from Colt [McCoy] and he's doing good things in the passing game. Mentally, it's all got to start to slow down for him but he's getting there. He's a big, physical, talented kid that we like."

On the touchdown reception from McCoy, the quarterback tossed up a ball to Davis who showcased his speed to outgun third-year cornerback Quinton Dunbar for the long reception.

Davis has also flashed an ability to be a red zone threat, catching a few fade route touchdowns during 1-on-1 drills.

Redskins Select WR Robert Davis In Sixth Round Of 2017 NFL Draft

On Saturday, April 29, 2017, the Washington Redskins selected wide receiver Robert Davis with the 209th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

No Title
1 / 23
No Title
2 / 23
No Title
3 / 23
No Title
4 / 23
No Title
5 / 23
No Title
6 / 23
No Title
7 / 23
No Title
8 / 23
No Title
9 / 23
No Title
10 / 23
No Title
11 / 23
No Title
12 / 23
No Title
13 / 23
No Title
14 / 23
No Title
15 / 23
No Title
16 / 23
No Title
17 / 23
No Title
18 / 23
No Title
19 / 23
No Title
20 / 23
No Title
21 / 23
No Title
22 / 23
No Title
23 / 23
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The next few weeks will determine if Davis can claim one of the final wide receiver spots on the active roster behind Terrelle Pryor Sr., Josh Doctson and Jamison Crowder.

Davis was the most productive wide receiver in Georgia State's history, as he's the Panthers' all-time leader in receptions (222) and receiving yards (3,391), which also ranks second in Sun Belt Conference history behind only T.Y. Hilton.

Key to Davis' potential addition to the active roster will be his ability to learn every wide receiver position along with being a special teams contributor.

The 22-year-old is confident that won't be an issue.

"All I can say is I'm a football player," Davis said earlier this year. "I don't even consider myself as just a wide receiver. I consider myself a football player. I feel like I can go out there and make plays on special teams. I'm willing to block. I went to a triple option high school, where that was the only thing we did. I only caught eight passes my high school career. I mean, blocking was what I did, and I am a skilled blocker. I'm a physical guy and I'm a guy who's willing to go out there and compete."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Training Camp Notebook: Learning Lessons For Jamin Davis

Davis is using his experience in the preseason to develop his skillset. Here are some key observations from Wednesday's practice.
news

Training Camp Notebook: Ryan Fitzpatrick Building A Bond With His WRs

There are some complexities with developing relationships with pass-catchers for Fitzpatrick, but they center around repetitions and time.
news

Training Camp Notebook: Benjamin St-Juste Brings The Juice

The rain was pouring, and St-Juste was making plays. Here are some key observations from the second practice of Week 4.
news

Training Camp Notebook: A Lockdown Day From The Defense

Washington was back on the field after taking a couple days off. Here are some observations from Sunday's practice.
news

Training Camp Notebook: Heading To New England

Washington had it's final practice before playing the Patriots on Thursday. Here are some notes and quotes from Tuesday morning.
news

Training Camp Notebook: Prepping For The Preseason

Washington has a preseason game on Thursday, so it's time to switch practice up a bit.
news

Training Camp Notebook: Defensive Dominance

The defense balled out during Sunday's practice with several interceptions and impressive tackles.
news

Training Camp Notebook: Friday Night Lights

Fans were back at FedExField for some Friday Night Football, and there were plenty of great moments throughout the night.
news

Benjamin St-Juste: A Student Of The Game

There's a lot to like about St-Juste, but being a student of the game might be his best quality.
news

Training Camp Notebook: A Boost Of Energy

Ron Rivera is pumped to see the fans at FedExField
news

Training Camp Notebook: Sam Cosmi's Blessings

Cosmi has been matching up against Chase Young or Montez Sweat on every play. That competition is helping him improve.
news

Training Camp Notebook: First Day In Pads

There was a different kind of energy Tuesday morning for the first day of pads. Here are some observations from today's practice.
Advertising