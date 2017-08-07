Robert Davis Impressing In All Areas At First Training Camp

Davis – 6-foot-3, 217 pounds – ran a similar 40-yard dash time (4.44) to Jones (4.42) while having nearly identical broad jump and 20-yard shuffle marks.

But the comparisons for the most part stopped there, at least entering the NFL, as the Falcons packaged together five draft picks to move up just two spots in the 2011 NFL Draft to take Jones. As for Davis, he wasn't taken until the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, the 24th wide receiver off the board.

Now in a crowded room with the Washington Redskins, Davis faces stiff competition to claim one of the active roster spots after the cutdown from 90 players to 53.

But so far the Georgia State product has impressed head coach Jay Gruden, not just with his playmaking abilities as a pass catcher but also in his blocking abilities.

"Robert has done some good things, not just catching the ball but blocking," Gruden said. "I've been impressed with him. We're trying to run the ball. Any time you want to be a physical, running football team, you have to have physical receivers to go in there and block safeties from time to time, sometimes even linebackers. Robert has proven he can do that. He's not afraid, that's for sure.

"He's pancaked a couple guys already so that's what caught my eye so far. Then he's making his mark on special teams; he's getting better on special teams. The other day he had a nice long touchdown catch from Colt [McCoy] and he's doing good things in the passing game. Mentally, it's all got to start to slow down for him but he's getting there. He's a big, physical, talented kid that we like."

On the touchdown reception from McCoy, the quarterback tossed up a ball to Davis who showcased his speed to outgun third-year cornerback Quinton Dunbar for the long reception.