Robert Griffin III Cleared; Probable Sunday

Sep 11, 2015 at 06:35 AM
Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said Friday that Robert Griffin III (concussion) has received official written clearance from the league for full-contact participation.*

Robert Griffin III is finally cleared for full-contact action.

Whether or not he'll be active for Sunday's 2015 season opener against the Miami Dolphins at FedExField, however, remains to be seen.

Redskins head coach Jay Gruden on Friday announced that Griffin III, who suffered a concussion Aug. 20 against the Detroit Lions, received official written clearance from an independent league neurologist Thursday afternoon to resume full-contact drills in practice.

Griffin III is officially listed as probable for the Dolphins game, although Gruden is not yet prepared to announce which quarterback between Griffin III and Colt McCoy will be his backup on Sunday.

"We have until Sunday afternoon to turn in our 46-man roster," Gruden said. "And we're going to do that with everybody."

Gruden said he wouldn't be hesitant to make Griffin III the starter, however, given that he has been an active participant in every team meeting and practice since his diagnosis.

"He's been practicing. He's been clear for non-contact drills, so he's been out here doing everything — individual drills, some team stuff here and there," Gruden said. "He just couldn't do any live contact, which we never do in practice anyways. There is really nothing he hasn't been doing. He has been to all of the meetings. He has not missed anything because of this, just he's had to wait on the written clearance. That's all."

Griffin III was initially cleared on Aug. 23 for the Redskins' Aug. 29 preseason matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, but the team announced a day later that independent neurologist Robert N. Kurtzke said, "we had anticipated yesterday that the patient would be cleared for full participation in gameplay this weekend; however, upon further scrutiny today of the neuropsychology data, I agree with the neuropsychologist that he should be held from gameplay this weekend and be retested in one-two weeks before a firm conclusion to return to gameplay can be made."

Since that time, Gruden has named as the team's starting quarterback for the 2015 season. Cousins turned in a quality preseason slate of games, completing 40-of-53 passes (75.5 percent) for 435 yards and two touchdowns with one interception, and also had a rushing touchdown.

"I think all three quarterbacks should be commended for their efforts, their willingness to get better," Gruden said. "But when it's all said and done after all the film that we've gone through, all the offseason activity, all the training camp footage, we feel that at this time, Kirk Cousins gives us the best chance to win and that's where we're going. ... It's Kirk's team."

