Robert Griffin III Heads To Camp With Confidence

"This year, we still have some new players but we have some guys coming back that are doing the same thing," Gruden said. "When you have the same people doing the same thing for two years in a row, it's beneficial to everybody. There's more consistency. There's more knowledge. There's more confidence in where you're going, where you're supposed to go, where the ball is supposed to go. So it should be hopefully a lot smoother process."

Keeping Griffin III healthy and on the field remains, of course, a high priority. Going hand-in-hand with that is Griffin III getting the football out of his hands and avoiding sacks. Gruden reasons that with more familiarity with his receivers and the system — and, of course, with improved offensive line play — Griffin III will have more of a pocket presence.

"We're trying to get the ball out of his hands," Gruden said. "Let him get the ball to our playmakers. We've got some playmakers on offense. If he can anticipate some throws, get the ball out of his hands, his footwork sound, I think everything will be fine with him."

And when Griffin III elects to scramble out of the pocket, Gruden says for the most part Griffin III is "doing what he feels is natural and a lot of those things you can't coach," which is important to remember when analyzing the quarterback's decision making down the road.

"I'm not going to criticize him forever for aborting a play and getting out of the pocket and trying to make a big play," Gruden said. "Once the pocket breaks down, Robert's going to be Robert and do the best he can to make the play work."

Overall, Gruden is excited about Griffin III and the rest of the offense's progress this offseason. He notes part of that is due to the work ethic of his starting quarterback.

"He's not perfect, nobody is," Gruden said. "But he is really striving to be perfect and he's doing a great job of working."

