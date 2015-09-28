News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Robert Griffin III's 'Family Of 3' Foundation Helps Fund Free SAT Prep Program

Sep 28, 2015

Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III's foundation, Family of 3, recently partnered with Copperas Cove Independent School District to fund and offer a free SAT prep program from Education Online Learning.

"Teachers are committed to working with students for at least four 30-minute sessions during the fall semester utilizing this program," said CCISD Director of Career and College Readiness Russell Porterfield. "Currently, the plan is to utilize the program mostly with seniors this fall because of the SAT redesign, which goes into effect in March. The PSAT is coming up quickly in October is also a part of the redesign."

Porterfield said that the funding helps with English Language Arts IV and Pre-Calculus classes.

"We are so excited that the students are going to have access to this software," Griffin III said. "We are hopeful that this will enable many students to score higher on their exams, giving them not only acceptance to schools, but access to scholarship money as a result of their academic achievements. Copperas Cove produces bright, hard working individuals, and we want them all to have every opportunity to succeed, no matter the circumstances they may have at home."

Family of 3 is also planning on offering a similar service for Anacostia High School in Washington, D.C.

Griffin III started the Family of 3 Foundation as a way to help those in need in the Washington, D.C., area, back home in Texans and elsewhere.

"It's important to me because when you call somebody family, it means something," Griffin III said of starting his foundation. "It means more to you and family has been a big part of my life. So the foundation we'll be working with will have ties to some aspect of my life in one way or another, and we want to be there for them in more ways than just money."

