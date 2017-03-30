Ron Saul's Journal: Part 4

*

![](http://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/jump?iu=/4595/team.was&sz=300x250&t=article=ronsaul&c=25987528)During the Redskins' first championship year, Ron Saul remembered there was a song called "Let's go out in a blaze of glory," which he felt accurately portrayed his final season playing football.

"I wasn't the biggest, wasn't the fastest, wasn't the strongest, but I lasted a long time," Saul said.

With six knee operations under his belt, Saul was placed on Injured Reserve for the majority of the Redskins' Super Bowl run in 1982 and cheered on his teammates from the sidelines.

"To get there, I got the ring, I got the salary, and Joe Gibbs said 'Hey you were part of this,'" Saul said. "What a wonderful thing to bring the first championship to the Washington area. It was magnificent. It couldn't have been any better other than I would have liked to have been one of the guards [on the field]."

Since he turned 50 years old, Saul has also been winning a daily fight with Type-2 Diabetes, a disease that afflicts 35 million people, which includes his sister, Joan, as well as his uncle, who passed away.