Rookie Defensive Backs Stand Out Against The Bengals

A tally in the preseason win column may not seem like a huge deal in the broad scheme of things, except that every player battling for a roster spot knows their performance will be under constant scrutiny. Making plays is at once important for the team and as an individual achievement to take pride in.

Or, as undrafted safety Fish Smithson reasoned: "Some people don't watch the preseason, they say it don't matter, but at the end of the day, inside out, it matters, after the way we won and the players that were out there wanted to make a stand. We didn't want to give in, [we] make plays and let people know we belong on the field."

Smithson had one of the highlights of the day, a fourth-quarter interception off quarterback A.J. McCarron in front of the end zone that he nearly returned for a touchdown, tripping up after 63 yards. After a mostly quiet first two games, this was the moment Smithson knew he was capable of taking.

"I kind of just read the quarterback and just made the play out there based off instincts," Smithson said. "The coaches did a really good job of preparing us and letting us know what they were going to do, some of their tendencies throughout the week, I just went out there and did what I was coached to do and made a play."