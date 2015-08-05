ROOKIE SPOTLIGHT: Arie Kouandjio

Yes, Alabama was quite the powerhouse during Kouandjio's time there, and he has two championship rings to prove it.

But those days are distant now and the competition he is going against on a daily basis is much more difficult.

"The differences are guys are a little bit faster, guys are stronger," he said. "Things you expected when going to the next level. Alabama did prepare me really well for something like this, prepared me more for the mental side and stuff like that and getting me ready to be able to adapt. It's a good experience here and it was a good experience there."

Kouandjio will get his first true test against difference competition starting tomorrow when the Texans come to town.

The week after, he'll play in his first preseason game against the Browns.

Occasionally he still gets nervous for games and big-time moments, and that may be the case against Cleveland.

"Once and a while I get jitters out of nowhere," he said. "I just have to remind myself it's just my heart jumping and I keep going."

Who is the biggest jokester on the team?

"Trent Williams."

What came first, the chicken or the egg?

"Probably chicken."