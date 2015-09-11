Ryan Kerrigan, DeSean Jackson & Trent Williams Appear On Rivals' NFL 100 Countdown

"Smaller receivers are making a comeback in high school, college and the NFL, and in 2005 they were also well-accepted, but following Jackson, the NFL wanted huge guys and every top slot guy was compared to DeSean but not ranked quite as high. Jackson overcame his lack of size because he was tough, fast and impossible to solo cover on the inside or outside. Jackson slid to the second round mainly due to size (5-foot-10 at combine compared to his 5-foot-11 measured size in high school), but he overcame it all to become a star," Farrell said of Jackson.