Ryan Kerrigan Encounters Bear On Casual Golf Outing

A deer on a golf course in Northern Virginia would be understandable, but Washington Redskins linebacker Ryan Kerrigan encountered a different animal yesterday.
A bear.
"Terrible picture but nonetheless, a bear, a freaking bear, casually strolling down #3 at Lansdowne today.. How am I supposed to CHIP with that going on???" Kerrigan captured the photo.
Well, Ryan, I'm not sure how you're supposed to chip with that bear there either, but we're just glad you avoided it completely.
Kerrigan is as avid golfer when he's not taking down opposing quarterbacks, as the Purdue product is often out hitting the links and even hosted the 10th annual Leukemia Golf Classic in May at that same course.
Photos from that event are below :
Redskins linebacker Ryan Kerrigan headed up the 10th-annual Leukemia Golf Classic Monday, May 11, 2015, at Lansdowne Resort in Leesburg, Va.
