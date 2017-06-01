Ryan Kerrigan Launches His Positive Impact Fund

On Wednesday, Redskins linebacker Ryan Kerrigan hosted his second annual *An Evening with Ryan Kerrigan *to benefit his Blitz for the Better Foundation while also announcing the new Positive Impact Fund.

The Positive Impact Fund has been created to financially assist families that have chronically ill children along with children who have special needs. Following Wednesday's event, the Positive Impact Fund already has more than $100,000 that can be used toward grants.

Kerrigan, who has a cousin with autism, has been able to relate with families that have similar adversities.

"I've seen first-hand the struggles that not only he faces, but the struggles that the entire family has," Kerrigan said in a press release from Blitz for the Better Foundation. "Because the need is limitless, the Positive Impact Fund will have an immediate impact in our community. Starting this summer, families will be able to apply for grants to cover out of pocket expenses that come with having a seriously ill or special needs family member."