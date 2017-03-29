News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Santana Moss Is 'Eager' For New Job As AFL Commentator

Mar 29, 2017 at 04:37 AM
santana_moss_032817_615.jpg

Last Tuesday, Monumental Sports announced that former Redskins wide receiver Santana Moss will provide color commentary for the Washington Valor, D.C.'s new Arena League Football team, this upcoming season, which begins April 7.

Monumental Sports & Entertainment group owner Ted Leonsis added Moss to the team not to play, but to provide color commentary, and Moss is accepting the challenge with open arms.

"I'm just trying to see where I can plant my foot at when it comes down to some of these opportunities I've been getting," Moss said in a Redskins.com interview. "I'm eager. I'm eager to learn more. I'm eager to go out there and do something outside the box."

Moss is no stranger to the TV and radio world. His several appearances on Easterns Automotive Group TV commercials as a star player shows he is a man of many trades. But towards the end of his playing days in 2014, he has become a regular guest on CSN and 106.7 The Fan's "Chad Dukes vs. The World."

Moss is taking on new opportunities and expanding his career, using past experiences to help him along the way.

"Some of the things I've learned while playing is kind of helping me now that I'm not playing and this is one of the things I never imagined myself doing, being involved in radio or just TV period in this field," he said. "When I got the call to see if I was willing to do it, I took it as a challenge. I said 'Hey, in order for me to get better at this craft that I'm trying to perfect, I have to take on some of these jobs to see where I'm really at.' I'll have fun. I'm definitely going to have fun."

Moss will provide color commentary for 106.7 The Fan host Grant Paulsen's play-by-play in the  booth at the Verizon Center starting April 7, when the Valor takes on the Baltimore Brigade to kick off the 2017 AFL season.

