Scherff, Knighton Make NFL Live's All-Offseason Additions

Big, nasty football players were the priority for general manager Scot McCloughan this offseason. Defensive lineman Terrance Knighton and offensive lineman Brandon Scherff are about as big and nasty as you can get.

The analysts on ESPN's NFL Live, probably searching for segment material, put together a list of their best offseason additions -- through draft, free agency or trades – and formulated a starting offense and defense. A sort of "same face, new place" fantasy team.

Scherff and Knighton made the list, for good reason.

"The Redskins got me for a bargain but I'm going to prove myself and prove my worth in this league, and I'll just take it step by step," Knighton said earlier this year. "But either way I'm blessed. I'm pretty sure we'll have this thing changed around, and I know for sure – for sure – that people will not be able to run the ball against the Redskins' defense."

Scherff doesn't have any experience in the league yet, but based on his offseason, working under offensive line coach Bill Callahan, he should be a valuable piece to the line's puzzle this year, even on the right side.

Though, Landon Collins ahead of Dashon Goldson? There's a good argument to be had there. Of course, the criteria for choosing this "All-Offseason" team would seem to be pretty confusing anyway.

