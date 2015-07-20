Seven Things We've Learned About Dashon Goldson This Offseason

"[Taylor] was an enforcer, and I always looked up to him," Goldson said. "For the guys I paid attention to, it was definitely him. Bob Sanders [too] when he was in there…Brian Dawkins. So, a lot of guys who set the tone at the position, and he was one of the main guys who was always making the noise. My attitude was kind of molded around that. I was a physical guy a a young age so I always try to be that enforcer back there. When I figured out I was going to be here, that was one of the things I wanted to get off my chest is pay my respects to a guy who came in here and did tremendous things in this league and definitely at the position for this organization. So, I want to make sure the fans understand my mindset coming in here and being on this defense is definitely going to be setting the tone for sure – enforcing that."

2. He's not just a big hitter, he's a smart player, too:A common misconception about players, specifically safeties, is that the hard hitting ones are all skull and no brains. That somehow, laying out wide receivers doesn't require skill so much as brute strength and fearlessness.

Don't say that next to Dashon Goldson. He'll argue, and rightly so, that his big hits aren't lucky guesses. Instead, they're carefully thought out before the snap, and oftentimes require in-the-moment, instinctual changes.

"I'm a very smart player. A lot of people don't understand the stuff that comes with playing safety," he said. "You have to get guys lined-up, you have to be able to think fast, adjust on the move. So, a lot of that stuff plays a part. I am aggressive. I love being physical, and I think that's definitely something you have to definitely put together a defense. A physical defense is always good. Some people don't like to get hit – point blank. That's just the way it is. People don't like to get hit. That's what I'll bring to this defense, and I'll try to get the guys around me to feed off my energy. I can say vice-versa. I'll feed off theirs."

3. Gruden likes that he brings a veteran presence to safety:This year's secondary has already benefited in practice from having more experienced players, notably Jeron Johnson, Chris Culliver and a healthy Duke Ihenacho. Goldson adds more of that to a group that, overall, is still young and learning.

"He's an experienced guy. He's tough," Gruden said. "He had some great seasons at San Francisco, went to Tampa Bay, might have been a little disappointing down there, I don't know. But based on his tape and his career production, we thought it was worth it to go try to get him. Scot McCloughan did a great job to get the deal done and we're glad we got him. Brings more experience, toughness to the secondary that we need."