Seven Things We've Learned About Joe Barry This Offseason

"He's just an energetic guy. Joe is a little younger," Robinson said. "He's coached college within the last few years when he was at USC, so he's a guy who knows football pretty well for how young he is. The fact that he's very energetic and brings that enthusiasm that we need each and every day, I like it.

5. He loves the commitment he's seen from his defensive players:As if he weren't already excited about the kind of character the Redskins added to the team this year, Barry has been equally impressed with the work ethic from the veterans. He's excited about the season based on the time he sees being spent in the gym each day.

"I really wish people could see how hard these guys work. All of them," Barry said. "Stephen Paea is here from 7:30 in the morning to 1:30 in the afternoon every single day and the guy is – whether it's the classroom, whether it's the weight room, whether it's the practice field, they are all working their tails off, so it's really impressive.

"Ryan Kerrigan comes to work every single day," he added. "What a true competitor he is. It doesn't matter if it's February, if it's May. He's been in this building every single day that I've been here since I've been hired and it's impressive just the way he goes about his business."

6. He learned the 3-4 defense during his time in San Diego:The Redskins liked Barry's experience with the 3-4 defensive scheme but knew they'd still be getting a different brand of football than what he had instituted for most of his coaching career.

"I learned the 3-4. I learned a completely different aspect of football than what I had been doing for the previous 15 years. So I think that we're going to bring an exciting, aggressive, attacking style defense, and that's, again, something that if you looked at Joe Barry 10 years ago, that's not what I was. So this is kind of the new and improved version. So that's what I'm excited about for our fans to be able to see as we build this thing."

7. His biggest emphasis for the defense is limiting red zone scoring: The simple goal is to make sure the offense scores more than the defense allows. How do you enable that?

"The key thing is to keep them to field goal attempt," Barry said. "If you get down in the red zone five times and you hold them to five field goals, that's a good thing. So red zone stats, huge, very important, and then finally third down. If you can get off the field on third down, that means you're getting their offense off the field, you're giving your offense the ball back. So points, red zone, third down – that's what you need to concentrate on. Those are going to be big situational football aspects."

