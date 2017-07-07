Seven Things We've Learned About Jonathan Allen

6. He was in foster care.

When divorce split his biological parents and military obligations sent his father overseas, Allen and his brother, Richard III, found themselves in the care of their mother. After moving from hotel to hotel and missing countless days of school, the brothers were placed in foster care. Seven years Jonathan's senior, Richard III supported his younger brother and strove to provide a normal childhood atmosphere for Allen despite their circumstances.

"I had to lean on my brother a lot," Allen told the Washington Post. "He's the one I really leaned on. He's the one who got us through a lot of things."

"Honestly, those are some of the happiest times of my life," he added of his foster care experiences. "I remember me and my brother playing football, playing games. I know it might sound crazy now but back then, as long as I was with my brother, I didn't really care what else happened to be honest."

Reunited with their father, Richard, nearly a year later, football became the agent that bound the Allens.

"Football really brought all three of us together," said Richard III. "We all really loved football, and watching Jonathan excel at football brought us all together. That was great bonding time for us growing up."

7. He has NFL role models and rivals.

