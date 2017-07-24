Seven Things We've Learned About Joshua Holsey

The Redskins have looked to the Plains for talent in the past. Holsey is the first Auburn player selected by the Redskins since the team drafted Jason Campbell and Carlos Rogers in 2005.

Though Holsey wasn't selected as high as Rogers, they share a lot of the same traits. Like Rodgers, Holsey plays with intensity and is an instinctive defender who can cause a lot of problems for opposing quarterbacks.

In six seasons with the Redskins, Rogers played in 78 games tallying 257 tackles and eight interceptions.

4. He believes he can come in and contribute immediately.

Holsey is far from a finished product, but he believes that his maturity and versatility can make him an asset to the Redskins in 2017.

"I'm just a really smart, intelligent football player," Holsey said. "I play ball through the wall every play. I try to go as hard as I can. I watch a lot of film [and] I do the little things that matter at the end. I just want to work on being a pro. Doing what it takes to stay in the league as long as possible. Just learn from those veteran guys who have been there and just get better each and every day."

Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said that Holsey "competes as good as any corner [he's] seen" and is excited to throw the young cornerback into the mix.

"We see him competing at nickel and a little bit at corner," Gruden said. "He played very well [at Auburn]. He competed against Mike Williams and did a great job. I love his competitiveness."

5. He finds inspiration through his father.

Back in 2004, Holsey's father -- an Army Staff Sgt. -- was in Iraq when his convoy was hit by an IED. The accident left his leg severely injured and required amputation.

However, Holsey's father didn't let his injury define him. Despite the amputation, his attitude on life left a great impression on Holsey, which motivated him to return to football after two ACL surgeries.

"If he would have quit back then, then I probably would have had the urge to just quit now," Holsey told Redskins.com. "I would have had the urge to quit the first ACL, the second ACL. Adversity kind of brings out the best in somebody. You kind of know what's in you when you're at your lowest moment. I just know I have a lot of fight in me, a lot of courage in me, and I probably get that from him.

"You got to have determination and a passion about yourself to work on getting better and keep going and not to quit no matter what. That kind of carried over with me when I had my two injuries and everything I go through. That mindset just carried over, you can't quit you have to push through. The mindset is different over there so I think I inherited his mindset."

6. He dresses to impress