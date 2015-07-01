Seven Things We've Learned About Martrell Spaight This Offseason

"It's kind of crazy," Spaight said while at Arkansas. "It came out of nowhere. Now I've got people coming up to me saying 'Who are you going to Spaight today?' It's a crazy feeling."

2. He models his game after Danny Trevathan:Spaight chose a lesser known linebacker to describe his game to reporters. Trevathan, on the Broncos since 2012, had a lot of success in the SEC.

"He's not really that big of a guy, besides myself," Spaight said. "He'll go out there and give a hundred percent every play and just try to make plays all over the field. We just try to be the best we can possibly be at our position and just help everyone else's game around us."

*3. He's doesn't care where he plays as a linebacker: *"I feel comfortable playing outside but as well as inside. I actually started off my career playing linebacker at inside backer and I did that. Once I went to college, they transferred me and put me at outside backer. So I feel comfortable playing at each, whether it's outside or inside. But whatever the team feels is best for me, for their scheme, I'm going to go out there and give it my all and just go out there and just try to make plays."

4. He's comfortable playing in 3-4 schemes:Introduced to Joe Barry's 3-4 defense, so far Spaight hasn't had any problems adjusting to the NFL schemes and assignments the team has given him, even on special teams.

"I feel comfortable. I know I just have got to be able to use my hands well and it is an area that I was really working on during my senior year to use my hands to get off of blocks. I feel comfortable playing a 4-3 or a 3-4. Just ready to go out there and prove I can play in that scheme."

5. Jay Gruden says he doesn't back down from contact:One of the things general manager Scot McCloughan was intent to bring to the Redskins were "football players," guys that understood the game on and off the field, and had the toughness to exemplify it. According to Gruden, Spaight fit that mold perfectly.

"[He's] a one-year player who really did some things in college as a linebacker, physical linebacker. Makes a ton of plays," Gruden said. "Very, very productive in the games that he played. Very exciting. He likes to hit, you can see that. He doesn't back down from any contact. He'll be a player to be reckoned with. I promise you that. Very tough player."

6. His best football is in front of him:Arkansas head coach Bret Bielema told ESPN 980 in early May that Spaight still has tons of potential to show off in the NFL.

"I think there's three things you need to know about Martrell," Bielema said. "First is he's never been redshirted, so his best football's in front of him. He came out of a junior college program, came to us, never even started as a junior, and played as a senior and led the SEC in tackles. His best football is no doubt in front of him."

7. He wanted to join the bowling team in high school:Apparently Spaight is pretty good on the lanes, but he just never had time to compete.

"I wanted to joining the bowling team but it kind of conflicted with my bowling schedule so I didn't get a chance to do that."

