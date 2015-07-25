Seven Things We've Learned About Perry Fewell This Offseason

"I looked at it as an opportunity to grow under Joe Berry, to learn a new style of defense which we're going to run here, and I have a lot of respect for coach Jay Gruden and what he's done and Daniel Snyder and what he's done with this organization," Fewell said. "Growing up in North Carolina, the Redskins were North Carolina's team before the Carolina Panthers. So, I have a picture of Sonny Jurgensen back in my parent's home from way back when. Deep down inside, we've always been Redskins."

2. He wants his DB's to challenge everything in the air:One of the consistent themes Fewell has preached this offseason has been collecting loose balls. He institutes a lot of catching drills, making sure interceptions are always a possibility when defending passes as well as scooping balls on the ground after the whistle has blown.

"It's really by situation," he said of his philosophy. "You need to respect that man you're lined up in front of, but in the same sense, you have to challenge that person also. A DB has to have a short memory. Sometimes you're going to win, sometimes you're not going to be successful. But I think if you challenge every ball in the air, that you can play with some confidence and maybe we can get our share of interceptions and get our share of turnovers."

3. Gruden likes his experience with the NFC East:Head coach Jay Gruden has just one year under his belt in the NFC East. It's nice to rely on another coach who has worked with a division rival for many years.

"Coach Fewell brings great experience with him on his résumé," Gruden said. "One -- He's a great person – very loyal guy – and two -- he's been productive where he's been. He's been in the division. He knows the division. He knows the opponents, knows the Giants, obviously. Great wealth of knowledge. Any time you have a guy with experience as a defensive coordinator… You know, we have a young defensive coordinator, you add a guy like Perry Fewell to help in that transition process, a guy that understands his role, understands football, it was a great addition for us. A lot of respect for him going against him the last couple years. He's a great addition."

4. He learned a lot as an interim head coach:Before his stint with the Giants, Fewell was defensive coordinator for the Bills. In week 10 of the 2009 season, Buffalo fired head coach Dick Jauron and Fewell took over for the final seven games.

"It was a big boost for my career, and I learned how to work with more personnel and how to look at personnel differently in the sense that there were roles that each guy could play on the football team in order to help us win – offense, defense and special teams. A lot of times when you're looking at that, when you're just a defensive coordinator, you only think about your own little basket."