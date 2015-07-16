Seven Things We've Learned About Preston Smith This Offseason

"I feel like it could go well because we had a lot of different looks on in college playing stand-up and I was doing a lot of drops, doing a lot of different defensive looks from standing up, and I feel like it'll be a great transition because it's something I'm used to and I'm familiar with," he said. "It won't be hard for me to."

Head coach Jay Gruden believes Smith will be utilized in various schemes to take advantage of that skillset, along with his strength and speed.

"In base defense he'll probably be standing up a little bit more and then come sub defense, he'll be with his hand down a lot and then he can still walk around," Gruden said. "I think it'll be an even split for him. He's getting used to it, but you can see his long body out there. He's a great looking kid and works extremely hard. We're happy for the versatility that he brings."

2. During OTAs, he was star struck by Ryan Kerrigan:Hey, it's natural. When you watch an NFL player on television throughout high school and college, and then end up getting drafted to play on their team, let alone right alongside them, some emotions are going to surface. Points for being honest, Preston.

"Sometimes I feel a little star struck. I'm just watching these guys, some of them played last year, now I'm actually on the field with them playing on a team," he admitted. "Seeing [Kerrigan] in the meeting room every day, seeing him every day just being star struck by him. You know he's the one of the best in the league in pass rushing. To actually play on a team with him is great."

3. McCloughan likes his SEC pedigree:Still considered the dominant conference in college football, the SEC is unique in its talent level and multitude of stadiums that boast NFL-sized crowds. It's a trait that has made the conference more desirable for general manager Scot McCloughan, influencing him to select players familiar with the size and scope of high-pressure gameday crowds.

Smith's time at Mississippi State made him an ideal player.

"You'll see as I go through each year more and more, you're going to see I do a lot of big school guys and a lot of SEC guys," McCloughan said. "That's important to me because they've been in the big games. They've been around 80,000 fans. They've been playing the Alabamas, they've been playing LSUs. It's not too big for them to come out here. So he's unique because he's got 34-and-a-half-inch arms and he's almost 6-5, he's 270 pounds and he can rush the passer. It's a great tandem."