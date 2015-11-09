 Skip to main content
Snap Counts: Redskins-Patriots

Nov 09, 2015 at 12:34 AM

Each week The Redskins Blog will provide snap counts from the prior day's game.

Here are the offensive and defensive snap counts for the Redskins' from their Week 9 game against the New England Patriots:

Offense (58 Plays)

--Morgan Moses 58

--Spencer Long 58

--Brandon Scherff 58

--Kirk Cousins 58

--Trent Williams 58

--Josh LeRibeus 57

--Jamison Crowder 55

--Pierre Garcon 51

--DeSean Jackson 49

--Jordan Reed 43

--Matt Jones 24

--Chris Thompson 22

--Derek Carrier 17

--Alfred Morris 10

--Andre Roberts 9

--Ryan Grant 7

--Darrel Young 2

--Tom Compton 1

--Arie Kouandjio 1

Defense (80 Plays)

--Will Blackmon 80

--Ryan Kerrigan 73

--Dashon Goldson 72

--Keenan Robinson 66

--Trent Murphy 62

--Will Compton 52

--Chris Culliver 51

--Jeron Johnson 49

--Jason Hatcher 49

--Perry Riley Jr. 49

--Kyshoen Jarrett 49

--Chris Baker DE 47

--Kedric Golston 33

--Trenton Robinson 32

--Bashaud Breeland 32

--Ricky Jean Francois 28

--Preston Smith 27

--Stephen Paea DE 23

--Mason Foster 5

--Deshazor Everett 1

.

.

.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

