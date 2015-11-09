Snap Counts: Redskins-Patriots

Each week The Redskins Blog will provide snap counts from the prior day's game.
Here are the offensive and defensive snap counts for the Redskins' from their Week 9 game against the New England Patriots:
Offense (58 Plays)
--Morgan Moses 58
--Spencer Long 58
--Brandon Scherff 58
--Kirk Cousins 58
--Trent Williams 58
--Josh LeRibeus 57
--Jamison Crowder 55
--Pierre Garcon 51
--DeSean Jackson 49
--Jordan Reed 43
--Matt Jones 24
--Chris Thompson 22
--Derek Carrier 17
--Alfred Morris 10
--Andre Roberts 9
--Ryan Grant 7
--Darrel Young 2
--Tom Compton 1
--Arie Kouandjio 1
Defense (80 Plays)
--Will Blackmon 80
--Ryan Kerrigan 73
--Dashon Goldson 72
--Keenan Robinson 66
--Trent Murphy 62
--Will Compton 52
--Chris Culliver 51
--Jeron Johnson 49
--Jason Hatcher 49
--Perry Riley Jr. 49
--Kyshoen Jarrett 49
--Chris Baker DE 47
--Kedric Golston 33
--Trenton Robinson 32
--Bashaud Breeland 32
--Ricky Jean Francois 28
--Preston Smith 27
--Stephen Paea DE 23
--Mason Foster 5
--Deshazor Everett 1
