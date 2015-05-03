News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Social Recap: Redskins Fan Dale Earnhardt Jr. Scores Big Victory At Talledega

May 03, 2015 at 10:53 AM

RELATED LINKS:Dale Earnhardt Jr. Celebrates One-Year Twitterversary
Dale Earnhardt Jr., The Good Luck Charm

For more from the team, including exclusive videos, photos and written content, be sure to *“like” the Redskins’ Official Facebook page. *

There you go, Dale Earnhardt Jr.!

For the first time during the 2015 season, the Washington Redskins fan and NASCAR's most popular driver took the checkered flag, winning the GEICO 500 at Talledega.

While it marked trip No. 1 to Victory Lane for Junior, Talladega's winner's circle is a very familiar location for him, as this marks his sixth win at the superspeedway.

As we congratulate Dale Jr. on his accomplishment, check out more from the Twitterverse:

.

.

.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get one free topping at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored one touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 29.

news

Former Redskins QB Sammy Baugh Named To NFL 100 All-Time Team

Baugh was a three-time first-team All-Pro over 16 seasons with the Redskins from 1937-1952

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get five free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored five touchdowns against the New York Giants at FedExField on Dec. 22.

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get three free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored three touchdowns against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField on Dec. 15.

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get two free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored two touchdowns against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Dec. 8.

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get six free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored three touchdowns against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Dec. 1.

news

Redskins Personally Deliver Hurricane Relief Supplies To The Bahamas

Second-year corner Adonis Alexander represented the team in the Bahamas on Thursday, distributing supplies to aid in the relief efforts following Hurricane Dorian.

news

Player Ratings For Redskins In 'Madden NFL 19' Unveiled

Find out how Washington's roster stacks up in the "Madden NFL 19," which launches on Aug. 10 nationwide.

news

Jonathan Allen Celebrates His Wedding Back In Alabama

The Redskins second-year defensive lineman journeyed back to Bryant-Denny Stadium with his wife Hannah Franklin Allen.

news

Derrius Guice Checks In With Second-Highest Rookie Running Back Rating In 'Madden 19'

The prized second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft is coming to Washington seeking the opportunity to be a game-changing player.

news

Recap: Redskins Players Celebrate Father's Day

With Father's Day on Sunday, here's a look at how some of the Redskins honored the day.

news

Jonathan Allen To Donate His 2017 Jerseys To Chesapeake Parks, Recreation, & Tourism Department

The Redskins' 2017 first-round draft choice is making more strides to become a leader in the Washington, D.C. community.

Advertising