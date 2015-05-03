Social Recap: Redskins Fan Dale Earnhardt Jr. Scores Big Victory At Talledega

For more from the team, including exclusive videos, photos and written content, be sure to *“like” the Redskins’ Official Facebook page. *

There you go, Dale Earnhardt Jr.!

For the first time during the 2015 season, the Washington Redskins fan and NASCAR's most popular driver took the checkered flag, winning the GEICO 500 at Talledega.

While it marked trip No. 1 to Victory Lane for Junior, Talladega's winner's circle is a very familiar location for him, as this marks his sixth win at the superspeedway.