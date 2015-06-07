Social Recap: Three Days Of The Community

Redskins QB Robert Griffin III hosted local students at his 2nd annual Friday Night Lights Football Camp with players and coaches in Washington D.C. on Friday, June 5, 2015.
If you couldn't already tell, it was a very busy three days in the community for Redskins players.
With nine events held from Thursday to Saturday, and in all parts of the DMV area, players hosted football camps, attended charity parties, visited hospitals, schools and soldiers. Some had time for golf and softball, too.
You can see photos and read about each event below. And for an abbreviated look, we've provided a social media rundown of everything you may have missed.
