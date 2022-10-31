5 takeaways from Washington's win over the Colts

The Washington Commanders pulled out their third straight win with a 17-16 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Here are five takeaways from the game, presented by the Inaugural Washington Commanders Fan Cruise.

1. Terry is a monster.

The Commanders and their fans know this, but it needs to be mentioned again: Terry McLaurin is a star.

McLaurin was the reason Washington was able to pull out a win last week against the Green Bay Packers. This week's win was not completely on his shoulders, but it was close. He finished the game with six catches for 113 yards, and while he did not score a touchdown himself, two of his catches directly led to Washington getting in the end zone.

The first came on the Commanders third drive of the game after the Colts took a 3-0 lead. With the ball at Washington's 39-yard line, McLaurin broke away from the defender covering him and zoomed down the left sideline for a 42-yard gain. That set up the Commanders at the Colts' 19-yard line, and two plays later, Taylor Heinicke connected with Antonio Gibson for the nine-yard score.

The second was by far the play of the game. Washington faced a 16-10 deficit with 41 seconds left on the clock. McLaurin, who was technically a decoy on the play, managed to get behind Stephon Gilmore and was running towards the end zone. Heinicke unloaded a 33-yard shot to McLaurin, who wrestled the ball away from Gilmore at the 1-yard line. Heinicke scored the game-winning touchdown one play later.