5 Takeaways From Washington's Last-Second Win Over The Giants

Washington is now 1-1 heading into a stretch of the season that features the likes of the Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs. But even more importantly, Washington is now 1-0 in the NFC East, giving it an early division lead. It might not seem significant right now with most of the division games coming at the end of the year, but seeing that the NFC East is often one of the most competitive in the league, having the leg up could be useful when every matchup carries even more significance.