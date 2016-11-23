Talk Of Fame: Is Darrell Green The Best Cornerback Of All-Time?

That was the first of seemingly a million great plays Green delivered in his two decades in Washington. Green is enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame because he earned the right to be. To this day, Green's still considered to be one of *the *greatest cornerbacks to ever play in the NFL.

With that being said, the folks over at *Talk of Fame Network *were wondering to themselves who the greatest cornerback of all-time is, so they decided to make it the subject of their latest poll, of which Green is a part of.

Green is one of eight former cornerbacks that are front and center in the poll, and this is what Talk of Fame Network's Rick Gosselin had to say about Green:

"A member of the 1990s NFL all-decade team," Gosselin said. "The 28th and last player selected in the first round of the 1983 draft, Green went on to play 20 seasons in the NFL, all with the Washington Redskins, and win three championships. His 54 interceptions tie Willie Brown for 11th all-time among pure cornerbacks. He never intercepted more than five passes in a single season, but intercepted at least one pass in 19 consecutive seasons, an NFL record. Green was voted to seven Pro Bowls but only was selected first-team All-Pro once. Green was only 5-8 but made up for any size deficiencies with his speed. He reportedly clocked a 4.09 40-yard dash while with the Redskins."