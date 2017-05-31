Talk Of Fame: Who Will Win The NFC East In 2017?

News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

May 31, 2017 at 10:16 AM
With offseason team activities fully underway, the rosters for the upcoming 2017 NFL season are coming into focus. As a result, it's not too early to start looking at which teams are the teams to beat.

*Talk of Fame Network *certainly loves its football and has already begun looking at divisional battles. Posted on the site today was the poll, "Who Wins The NFC East in 2017?"

Long a competitive division with fierce rivalries, the Redskins are looking to reclaim their spot at the top after Dallas won the NFC East in 2016.

"Offense wasn't the problem as Kirk Cousins threw for almost 5,000 yards, and the Redskins finished third in passing," writer Rick Gosselin noted. "Washington also may have stolen a running back in the fourth round, selecting Samaje Perine, the all-time leading rusher at Oklahoma. The defensive upgrades came in the draft – end Jonathan Allen in the first round, OLB Ryan Anderson in the second round and CB Fabian Moreau in the third."

Redskins fans, you can weigh in on the poll, and vote the Redskins' to win the NFC East by clicking here.

UPDATE: With an astounding 82 percent of the vote (829 total votes), the Redskins were picked to win the NFC East by Talk of Fame readers. Dallas came in second with 12 percent of the vote while the Giants received five percent and the Eagles had just two percent of the vote. For Talk of Fame's recap and discussion reguarding the poll, click here.

