Talking About Practice: 16 Players Share Their Favorite Training Camp Drills

Defensive lineman Joey Mbu

Favorite Drill: 11-on-11's

Reason: "It's more fun, more realistic, just game situations. You get more realistic looks out of that and more of a live game atmosphere."

Value gained: "You're playing against the one, twos and threes O-lines, they're not trying to lose every rep. A dummy don't know what to do. It's against real people who actually play in a real game so you get that experience in practice."

Defensive lineman Ziggy Hood

Favorite Drill: 1-on-1's

Reason: "You 're trying to work on your craft and help the man across from you."

Value gained: "Your technique. Whether you win or lose, you're still working on your technique and stuff like that. The drill is kind of hard because it's 1-on-1's. There's not too many times you're going to have 1-on-1's, especially for the guys on the inside. So you want to work your craft when you get the opportunity and show coach you can be a pass rusher as well as a run stopper."

Quarterback Colt McCoy

Favorite Drill: Two-minute drill

Reason: "Lots of practice is scripted and both sides of the ball know what plays are coming, and so when you can kind of play real football, something that's unscripted, you don't know what they're going to play, what their pressure is going to be. You've gotta just react and play football, that's what I like."

Value gained: "You start getting a feel for what [Greg] Manusky likes to call in certain situations -- brining pressure, are they going to play coverage, what do they do when you get down into the red zone – [and] the more periods like that you get, the more you kind of get a feel for what you need to do to be successful."

Cornerback Dashaun Phillips

Favorite Drill: Individuals

Reason: "That's when you practice your craft. You get your eyes right for when you go to 1-on-1's. You start to get the repetition of seeing drops and all types of that stuff."

Value gained: "It gets your mind ready for the day. The things is, if you come out and go straight into the drills, your technique won't be as good, you'll just be out there playing,. But individuals just gets you ready for the day. You go over everything in individuals and then you go to work."

Linebacker Junior Galette

Favorite Drill: Get-offs (linebackers work on exploding off the line of scrimmage)

Reason: "I'm pretty much unbeatable in that. Nobody's ever beaten me on that."