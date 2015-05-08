Tanya Snyder Honored By American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society and the Washington Redskins, led by Tanya Snyder, hosted "A Crucial Catch" Day Of Appreciation Friday, May 8, 2015, at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va.
Some Commanders who attended Capital Pride identified as LGBTQ+. Others have loved ones who are a part of the community. Decked out in rainbow "W's," all of these Commanders came together on Saturday for the Pride Parade and Sunday for the Pride Festival to make it loud and clear that Washington football supports LGBTQ+ individuals, celebrates diversity and fosters inclusivity.
Just last week, Kennedy, 9, finished up her active treatment for Leukemia and had her port removed. The Commanders Charitable Foundation and the Hogfarmers Charitable Foundation coordinated a visit to practice for her family to celebrate the milestone. Thursday also marked the beginning of a new chapter for Kennedy that is filled with many more exciting experiences out in the world.
The first-of-its-kind event focused on healthy, safety and longevity in football values shared by OrthoVirginia and the Commanders
A collaborative effort between RTS and the Commanders, Monday's clean up event was rooted in the organizations' shared vision of being agents of environmental change in the D.C., Maryland and Virginia area.
Thanks to a partnership with Fuel Up to Play 60 and American Dairy Association North East (ADANE), the Commanders hosted 10 guests from the Fairfax County Public School system, including students, a coach, a principal and members of the nutrition/food staff for a $10,000 check presentation.
In addition to Young's Wood You Wear, Heart of the City Candles, Ar'ryles, The Museum and D.C. Proper were invited to vend at FedExField's West End Zone Pavilion during the team's Sunday Night Football game against the New York Giants.
Hosted by the Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation, the event was unique from other Washington toy giveaways because it brought together partners from across many sectors to level up the scale of the initiative and support so many more families this holiday season.
Obada is on a journey of learning how to process his feelings instead of pushing them down, and he wants others to understand that it is okay to be vulnerable and ask for help.
Carrying forth the spirit of what is already a historic season, the Washington Commanders brought to life another forward-thinking franchise first by hosting the inaugural Historically Black College and Universities (HBCU) Sales Symposium on Nov. 15 at FedExField.
The American Cancer Society is working to vanquish this monster of cancer and the struggles it poses to so many, which is why Dotson has chosen to highlight organization on his cleats for this year's "My Cause, My Cleats" initiative.
Thousands passed through Legends Plaza at FedExField to pick up Thanksgiving food baskets and other items that will provide a cherished boost to Thursday holiday celebrations at the Commanders' Harvest Feast on Tuesday.
Chris accepted his inscribed football and "Fan of the Year" custom jersey while sporting his iconic Hogfarmers outfit highlighted by a pig hardhat and bib. He is hard to miss on gameday, but the look is not the only standout feature of his fandom. Chris' love for his team has given him what he describes as a second family and allowed him to form a charity that helps hundreds.