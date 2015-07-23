Terrance Knighton In-Studio For Tonight's Edition Of NFL Total Access

For more from the team, including exclusive videos, photos and written content, be sure to "like" the Redskins' Official Facebook page.

Add a little pot roast to your dinner plans tonight, as Washington Redskins nose tackle Terrance Knighton at 7 p.m. will be on NFL Total Access on the NFL Network.

Not only will the 6-foot-3, 331 pounder be on the tube talking football and more, he'll be live in-studio as well.

Knighton, of course, is entering his first season with the Redskins after two years with the Denver Broncos.

Before that, the Temple product spent his first four NFL seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars after being selected with the 72nd overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft.

So head on home after work, pop in a microwavable meal and let "Pot Roast" entertain you a little bit.

