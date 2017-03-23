News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Terrelle Pryor Is The Best Free Agent Signing For Fantasy Owners

Mar 23, 2017 at 07:09 AM
Terrelle_pryor_fantasy_0323.jpg

Besides weighing the initial factors of someone's fantasy worth by their skill level and statistics, there are secondary factors that provide more context and insight into how a particular player will fare in a given season.

That's where the NFL's "Fantasy Live" show comes in, hoping to provide (some very early) projections for the upcoming fantasy football season. Specifically, they look at which free agent signings are the best and worst for fantasy owners to consider after 14 days of free agency.

The best? Michael Fabiano believes that's new Redskins wide receiver Terrelle Pryor, who signed with Washington a couple weeks ago after successfully making the switch to receiver with the Cleveland Browns last year.

Playing in all 16 games, Pryor became the Browns' most consistent offensive weapon, catching 77 passes for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns. These numbers are made more impressive when you consider he caught them from a combined six quarterbacks because of various injuries.

The fantasy spin? When you consider that the Redskins will return quarterback Kirk Cousins in an offensive system that achieved the third most passing yards in the league, then add the fact that Pryor will be filling the void left by wide receivers DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garçon (who received 36 percent of last year's targets), there is good reason to be optimistic with Pryor's projections.

Pryor said during a conference call that he plans to meet with Cousins soon, along with some other receivers, and begin working out together, getting a head start on the offseason program.

"I've spoken to Kirk a little bit, traded text messages back and forth the other night," Pryor said. "It was good to meet with him. A couple of the receivers are going to meet with him and start working out together and that's truly it. I've talked to a couple of guys on Twitter and stuff like that. They welcomed me. I'm really excited to meet my new teammates, I really am. I can't wait to get to work with these guys."

Fantasy owners, take note.

