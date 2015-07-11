The Adventures Of Silas And Young Nico

For more from the team, including exclusive videos, photos and written content, be sure to "like" the Redskins' Official Facebook page.

If you follow Washington Redskins running back Silas Redd Jr. on Instagram, then you know he takes no greater pride than being a father to his young son Nico.

Together, dad and son have been sharing some pretty memorable moments together this summer, which have been shared on the social media platform.