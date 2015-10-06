The Man Behind Kirk Cousins' Burgundy And Gold Suit

Cousins wears Brimble and Clark's attire a lot now – the press conference was actually the fourth time he wore the suit since it was designed – and it's rubbed off on his teammate, and simultaneous hero in the Redskins' game-winning drive Sunday, wide receiver Pierre Garçon.

"Garçon has a totally different vibe but [is] equally impressive," Khan said. "The guy is super smart as an intellect…a master negotiator…He likes to have a little more presence in the room. He knows what he wants. When he walks into a room, he wants you to know Pierre Garçon has arrived. Pierre is a man of his word. When he says he's going to do something, he does it."

That impression was formulated on Garçon's first order: a custom sky blue windowpane jacket.

"His was the last piece of this particular fabric ever produced by the wool mill," Khan said. "He liked that. He knew he wanted it right away. On that first order, I got the sense of a guy who wanted to be noteworthy and do noteworthy things."

In some ways, Khan is peddling his first idea, that style reflects personality, that it says something about your genetic makeup, your ambition and how you want others to see you. It makes sense then that Khan was previously a lawyer before he jumped into fashion.

To be clear, the suits, which are tailored at a fitting store and then shipped to customers directly, are not exactly available for cheap. His clientele includes lawyers, doctors and financiers. He has movie stars and music artists for clients, but isn't actively pursuing them.

"If it comes, it comes and so far it has," he said.

And even though Khan doesn't watch much football, Cousins' decision to wear the suit seems in harmony with his progression as a quarterback – more poised, more confident, more mature.

On Sunday, you could say it was a perfect fit.

.

.